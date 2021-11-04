Father's abuse left son petrified of night and with a lifetime of trauma

Graham Portsmouth has been given home detention for the abuse of his young son.(File photo)

“I was petrified of the night,” a victim has told his abuser, facing him across a courtroom.

Todd Portsmouth​ outlined, in a gruelling victim impact statement read at the sentencing of his father, the torrent of emotions he felt since he was abused by Graham Keith Portsmouth​ as a child.

He had asked Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly​ to end the automatic name suppression given to sexual abuse victims so he could tell his story and help others.

He said he felt shame, embarrassment, hurt, rage, frustration, loss of masculinity, depression and the events constantly playing in his mind.

“I was petrified of the night because a lot of the pain was at night.”

He had night terrors and flashbacks.

He said even in later life his world collapsed because of his trauma, his wife left, and his four children went with her.

“I had to fight to see my children, even a judge said that I could have inherited your paedophile genes. Your wrongdoings were held against me.”

He said the impact on his life was huge, with many moments of questioning his own worth, fear of people he should have been able to trust and being weighed down with secrets and hiding injuries.

“I thought why me, what had I done so bad?”

He said he struggled to relate to his peers because his life was nothing like theirs.

Graham Portsmouth, now 70, had abused his son in 1992-1993 after a drunken night and when his son screamed, another person in the house rescued him and barricaded them in another room to keep him safe,

He has already served a preventive detention jail term imposed in 2000 when he abused another man. He had also served another jail term of nine years in 1994 for abuse of two girls.

Judge Kelly on Wednesday said Graham Portsmouth had 14 previous convictions and was on parole for the preventive detention sentence.

Graham Portsmouth had pleaded guilty to two charges sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection

The judge sentenced him to seven months’ home detention and said reports said his risk of reoffending was medium.

* CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said Graham Portsmouth was sentenced to five months’ home detention instead of seven. (Amended November 4, 2021, 11.45am)