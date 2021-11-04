Teenage pair arrested after early-morning burglary attempt in Christchurch

Two teens have been arrested after allegedly trying to break into a Christchurch property overnight.

Police received a report of two males attempting to break into a property on Ollivers Rd, between Tuam and Bordesley streets in Phillipstown, just after 12am on Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

The two alleged offenders, one aged 15 and the other 18, were arrested a short time later.

The 18-year-old was charged with burglary and was set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful interference with a motor vehicle and was set to appear on Tuesday.