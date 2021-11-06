Man accused of defrauding dozens denies allegations

Aroha and Alex Tuira, pictured here in 2012, are being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office.

A Christchurch couple accused of running a scheme which has allegedly defrauded dozens of people of up to $5 million have broken their silence in an email to shareholders denying all allegations.

Several prominent figures are said to be among those who have lost money to the pair and their associated businesses, which are now being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The SFO announced on Tuesday it had searched several properties as part of an investigation into Thomas Alexander Tuira, known as Alex Tuira, and Aroha Awhinanui Tuira, along with their companies Ngākau Aroha Investments Limited Ltd and Power to Me Aotearoa Tapui Limited Ltd.

Stuff has approached a home in Casebook, Christchurch where the couple are believed to be living, but have not been able to speak to them. Both their phones go straight to voicemail.

Alex Tuira has since broken his silence in an email to shareholders. The email, which has a series of bullet points, starts by telling shareholders the expected returns on their shares has not been realised to date “for a variety of reasons” which would be reflected in the value of their shareholdings.

“That has caused disquiet and lead to what are in our opinion unjustified aspirations [sic] against our good names and a complaint to the Serious Fraud Office.”

All claims made against the couple were denied, and they said they were taking legal advice concerning initiating defamation proceedings.

“Although we have received a number of messages of support, others apparently regarded their share purchases as some form of personal guarantee of return, (which was never the case), and the situation has deteriorated to a point where we no longer feel able to continue to work with some people.”

A shareholders meeting would be held “as soon as the relevant financials are complete”.

“Thereafter we will be approaching all shareholders who wish to sell out with a view to purchasing their shares.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Alex Tuira, pictured here in 2012, has worked as an adult educator.

Dozens of shareholders signed a letter of complaint that was sent to the SFO in June after a group of them went to police the month before to complain about the couple. The complaint was then forwarded to the SFO.

The letter, seen by Stuff, said their concerns related to allegations the couple were running a fraudulent scheme.

The group of shareholders estimated that the total amount of money allegedly defrauded was between $3m and $5m over two to three years, involving more than 40 individuals.

“We suspect that the accused have misappropriated significant sums of money by false pretence and without any business model of substance capable of, or with the realistic potential of, generating cash-flow to repay investors/lenders,” the letter said.

“Repayment of loans/investments appears to be through payment of other loans/debts only and/or recruiting new loans/investments into the scheme.”

The shareholders also claimed the couple misled them into believing they were experienced investors with a legitimate business model and that they had developed an online financial literacy course to sell to clients in India and Asia, as well as to New Zealand government organisations, corporates and other individuals.

The letter asked the SFO to open a formal investigation into the allegations and take steps to “manage the immediate risk to prevent further harm”.

Among the company’s 34 shareholders are former Ngāi Tahu chairman Tā Mark Solomon, who has a shareholding of 2.71 per cent; former Ngāi Tahu chief operating officer Julian Wilcox, who jointly owns 5.31 per cent with another person; and All Black Joe Moody, who owns 2.94 per cent.

Carlo Allegri For The Washington Post/Getty Images An archived biography of Alex Tuira on Power to Me’s website states he completed a programme by author and motivational speaker Tony Robbins, pictured.

According to an archived version of Power To Me's website, the company was formed to teach people financial literacy because of Turia's “insatiable passion to help his family learn to get out of debt”.

“Alex experienced firsthand the emotional damage that debt could cause within a family. He grew up in a small Māori community in a small home where money was tight,” the website stated.

A biography on the website states Tuira is “a business and personal finance mentor and strategist who thrives on seeing others succeed”.

“I have had the privilege of being trained by some of the most extraordinary masters in the finance and business world and I now look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise with you,” he wrote.

The website said Tuira had completed programmes from Jordan Belfordt, whose life inspired the film The Wolf of Wall Street, motivational speaker Tony Robbins, and Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, among others.

An SFO spokeswoman said the agency would make no further comment while its investigation was underway.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the SFO by emailing tuira@sfo.govt.nz.