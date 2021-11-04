Former Catholic brother and school principal admits more historical sex offending

A former Catholic brother and school principal, already convicted for sexual offending against children, has admitted more sexual offending against three boys in the 1970s.

Kevin Healy, 82, previously known as Brother Gordon, was principal of Marist Miramar School in Wellington when the offending occurred between 1977 and 1980.

The boys-only school was attended by students from years 5 to 8 (standard 3 to form 2). Healy was also head coach of the school’s rugby and cricket teams.

The three victims were aged between 9 and 13 when the offending occurred. Healy was aged 36 to 42 at the time.

READ MORE:

* Former Catholic Marist brother sentenced on child sex charges

* Sexual offending by former Catholic brother Kevin Healy caused lifelong suffering

* Former Catholic brother says he shouldn't have to face historical child sex charges due to his age

* Former Catholic brother jailed for 33 years for abusing boys in his care



One of the victims was cornered by Healy in a swim changing shed. Healy entered the shed, closed the door behind him and ordered the boy to take off his clothes.

Healy targeted that victim at any opportunity that arose in the two years following that incident.

The victim said it occurred so often he could not put a number on the offences.

Stuff Kevin Healy was known as Brother Gordon at the time of the offending. (File photo)

Another of the victims was cornered by Healy at the sports field or in the school office. Offending also occurred on a school camp.

The third victim was assaulted by Healy while on a rugby trip to Ōtaki.

Healy appeared in the Napier District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to two representative charges of indecently assaulting boys under 16, and one charge of indecently assaulting a boy.

He will be sentenced in February.

In June last year Healy was sentenced to nine months of home detention after pleading guilty to four charges of indecency between a man and boys aged 12 and 13, and one of indecency with a girl aged under 12.

That offending occurred between 1976 and 1977 when Healy was a member of the Marist Brothers and an active school teacher in Wairarapa.

Prior to pleading guilty to that offending, Healy had applied for a stay of the charges due to his age.