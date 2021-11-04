Police officer punched man in the head twice during arrest

The man was arrested after he was seen speeding in Christchurch in 2019.

The police watchdog has found an officer used excessive force when he punched a man twice in the head during an arrest.

The man was seen speeding by police on QEII Drive in Christchurch on June 7, 2019. A police pursuit was quickly abandoned, and the vehicle was spiked by another attending unit.

His vehicle came to a stop at New Brighton Mall and the man was detained after a struggle with police.

The man then complained to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) about the use of force.

STUFF Police revised their pursuit policy in late 2020 to put public safety first.

The IPCA's report, released on Thursday, said the man was being restrained face-down on the road by three police officers when one punched him twice in the head to “gain his compliance”.

“The officer says he punched the man in order to have him release his arms from underneath his body, so that he could be handcuffed,” the IPCA said.

The police investigation found the use of force was appropriate in the circumstances, as the man was resisting arrest.

“The authority disagrees with the police findings. The officer's actions by punching the man twice in the head was excessive and unnecessary in the circumstances.

“In addition, the police investigation of the complaint was not of the standard expected. Key parties were not interviewed and, when the interviews eventually took place, were poorly conducted.”

The IPCA did not make any further comments or recommendations on the matter.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said the incident was a “fast-paced and dynamic situation” and he stood by the actions of the staff involved.

“Police are confronted by behaviours like this and our intent is always to ensure the safety of our community and if requested to stop by police the solution is stop.”