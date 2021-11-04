Sockburn dairy owner charged after synthetic cannabis raids

Fei He is the owner of the Sockburn Dairy in Christchurch.

A woman charged with dealing in synthetic cannabis after police raids on Wednesday uncovered three kilograms of the drug and thousands of dollars in cash can be named, a judge has ruled.

No bail application was made for Fei He, a 50-year-old Sockburn dairy owner who appeared by video-link on charges of dealing in the class C drug – synthetic cannabinoid – and participating in an organised criminal group selling drugs.

Defence counsel Shannon-Leigh Litt asked for her to be remanded in custody until December 1 for pleas to be entered on two charges, and for a Mandarin interpreter to be arranged for that day.

She also asked for interim suppression of Fei He’s name, but Judge Tony Couch refused to grant the order.

A 28-year-old Papanui man who also appeared of five charges was, however, granted name suppression, and was remanded without plea to November 25.

Defence counsel Brittany Kenny said an application for his release on bail may be made at that stage.

He faces charges of participating with four other people in an organised criminal group that was selling class C controlled drugs, possession and sale of “synthetic cannabinoid”, failing to assist a detective carrying out a search under the Search and Surveillance Act, and breaching the Covid-19 rules by travelling to sell synthetic cannabis.

Police said they found and seized more than three kilograms of synthetic cannabis and $40,000 in cash when they executed search warrants on properties in Sockburn, Papanui, Avonhead, Riccarton and Somerfield.

They made five arrests. Three other people are appearing in court separately.