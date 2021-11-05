Fireworks shot at police in 'moronic' act by young men in Dunedin

Police have been busy overnight in Dunedin.

Police have slammed the “moronic” actions of young men seen setting fires with fireworks and shooting them at police.

Officers were called to reports of disorder on Castle St, in the city’s student quarter, about 12.10am on Friday.

A group of young men had been seen setting off fireworks in a pile of rubbish down an alleyway.

The tenants of a neighbouring property put the fire out while police searched for the offenders.

As police spoke with the tenants, another group of men were seen shooting fireworks in the same area – and at police, Dinnissen said.

The men ran off and inquiries to identify them were continuing.

Police urged people to treat fireworks with respect and use common sense – “unlike the moronic acts displayed by this group of males”, Dinnissen said.

Aiming fireworks at police was “beyond comprehension”, and if the fire had not been noticed it “could have led to loss of life”, he said.

About the same time, a drunk man spotted walking along Dunedin’s southern motorway told police he was walking to the airport to catch a flight – on Monday.

Police dropped the man off at a friend’s place in Mosgiel.