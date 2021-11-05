Wiremu Namana jailed for 17 years over 'brutal and savage' double homicide

Convicted murderer Wiremu Namana at his sentencing on two charges of murder and one of arson in the High Court of Dunedin on Friday.

Wiremu Namana used a knife, a cricket bat, and a mini sledgehammer in a “brutal and savage attack” on a Dunedin couple, later setting fire to their house, destroying some evidence and killing their dog.

David Ian Clarke, 49, a father of twin girls, and his partner Anastasia Margaret Neve, 35, were found dead in their home, in the suburb of South Dunedin, after a fire ripped through the rear flat of an old villa on January 22, 2018.

Namana later claimed an unknown assailant had killed the couple, and he had torched their rear Wesley St flat over concerns he would be forensically linked to the crime scene.

Namana, 50, appeared before Justice Gerald Nation for sentencing in the High Court at Dunedin on Friday afternoon, following a surprise guilty plea on two charges of murder and one of arson at his last appearance in June.

READ MORE:

* Man used sledgehammer, knife and cricket bat to murder Dunedin couple

* Second fire at Dunedin double homicide flat overnight

* Informants offered identity protection over Dunedin double homicide

* Dunedin double homicide probe after Anastasia Neve and David Clarke die in house before fire



“You killed two people in an extremely brutal attack, callously you set fire to their bodies,” Justice Nation said before sentencing him to 17 years’ imprisonment.

Namana, wearing a black suit, removed his face mask as he stood to hear his sentence.

One of Neve’s siblings read from her victim impact statement, telling the court that at the time, her other sister had told her there were two body bags outside their sister's house after a fire.

“I was devastated.”

At the funeral home she recalled “the smoke smell” coming from her sister’s body.

Supplied/Facebook Anastasia Neve, 39, and David Clarke, 49, were found dead in a Dunedin home after a fire on January 22, 2018.

She initially took some comfort in thinking an accidental fire was the cause of the death, but that changed when she found out her sister had been murdered.

She often thought of her sister's suffering, and had been haunted by her death. “She didn’t deserve to die, and she certainly didn’t deserve to die in the way she did.”

Another sister said the murder had impacted on her emotionally, and it had robbed her children of a beloved family member.

The couple's deaths were the result of “a brutal and savage attack”, Crown prosecutor Craig Power said.

SUPPLIED A house fire rips through Wesley St, Dunedin about 5.18am on January 22, 2018.

Namana’s lawyer, Judith Ablett-Kerr QC, noted her client had pleaded guilty, sparing a five-week trial, and had some insight into his offending, although he could not recall all the details.

“In the cold light of day he knows what has happened. He lives with it.”

Namana had also experienced pain and loss, including the recent death of his sister. She noted his troubled and neglected upbringing, and “he had tried to put the bad things behind him”.

In recent years he had reconnected with his Māori side, including the traditional instruments of taonga pūoro.

A 2009 Stuff story noted one of his music tracks featured in the Vincent Ward film, Rain of the Children.

The murders

The court heard that Namana was addicted to morphine, and would sometimes source drugs from the couple, who were low-level drug dealers.

Namana had unpaid drug debts, and on the day of the murder went with Clarke as he sourced morphine tablets from a dealer he also owed money to.

Namana became angry after Clarke left with the drugs. He later asked a friend where the couple were, and said that he felt like kicking their door in.

At their flat he flew into a rage, striking them with a knife, a cricket bat, and a mini-sledgehammer.

Neve, who was of a slight build, suffered some 14 stab wounds to her body and fractures to her head. Her jaw was fractured in several places.

Clarke, who was also small of stature, was repeatedly stabbed in his head and neck.

Namana fled the bloodied scene and later washed his clothes, disposing of the weapons. But he wasn't done.

He returned to the flat, pouring five litres of petrol around the couple's bedroom before setting it alight. The couple’s dog, Honey, was killed in the blaze.

Namana, who lived nearby, initially told police he did not know how the fire started, but a witness had spotted his motorcycle at the time of the fire.

He later admitted to setting the property on fire, and disposing of a weapon “into the sea”.

While divers failed to locate that weapon, officers found a pair of Namana's motorcycle pants in a backyard.

Justice Nation acknowledged the families of the victims, who had been profoundly impacted by the “needless murders” of their loved ones.

Namana’s family declined to comment outside court.