Meth-dealing convictions 'a significant fall from grace' for businessman

A businessman turned methamphetamine dealer has cited the stresses of a five-year court process as the reason why he became addicted to the drug.

Darrin Stephen Baylis, 55, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday where he told Judge Raoul Neave he was no longer a Head Hunters gang prospect having spent eight months in custody on remand for drug offending.

Earlier this year, Baylis was one of the accused in a High Court trial where it was alleged he had acted as a “bookkeeper” for the Head Hunters, managing money the gang obtained from illegal drug sales. He was a prospect for the gang at the time.

However, Baylis was acquitted after a judge found that the Crown could not prove he had any knowledge of the existence of a criminal group supplying methamphetamine that operated within the gang.

But soon after, Baylis was arrested again for possession of methamphetamine for supply. Police were visiting his home on an unrelated matter on March 30 when they saw a glass pipe through the lounge window.

They searched his home and found a large plastic bag and seven point bags containing a total of 12.1 grams of methamphetamine in a set of drawers in his bedroom.

A set of electronic scales and three tick lists – lists often used by drug dealers to keep track of the amounts buyers still owed – were found along with the bags of methamphetamine.

Defence counsel Josh Lucas said the offending represented “a significant fall from grace” for Baylis who had been running a company with several employees and making a significant amount of money five years ago.

“Now his only job has been cleaning the pots and pans at the [prison] kitchen, for the last eight months. He has taken the opportunity to work out exactly where he has gone wrong,” said Lucas. “Five years ago he was on the periphery of criminal associations and gangs, and that has led him to where he is now.”

George Heard/Stuff Darrin Stephen Baylis told Judge Raoul Neave he was no longer a Head Hunters gang prospect. (File photo)

“That has obviously got to stop,” said Judge Neave.

Lucas said the stress of a trial process that went on for four to five years had led Baylis to dabble in methamphetamine to cope with the turmoil that was going on in his life. He dealt drugs to fund his own habit.

Judge Neave assessed Baylis as a low-level meth dealer as it was mainly linked to his own addiction, and granted him home detention for eight months in place of a jail term.

Baylis was jailed for five years in 2009 for conspiring to supply a class A drug following a two-month investigation into a well-organised syndicate sourcing methamphetamine in Auckland, transporting it to Christchurch, and then cutting it for sale. He was one of the Christchurch buyers from Auckland sellers.

Judge Neave said that with his latest arrest, there was no evidence of large scale supply, or significant gain from drug dealing, and no evidence of Baylis having any management or organisational function.

“You resorted to the use of methamphetamine as a result of an extremely stressful time in your life. You would not be the first person to make that terrible mistake.”

He made allowances for Baylis’ guilty pleas, the fact that he had left his past associations behind him, and the eight months spent in custody.

“Good luck, Mr Baylis,” said the judge, as Baylis left the dock.