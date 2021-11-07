The Aston Martin DB1, the Japanese gangster, and a Kiwi bloke

The late Colin Gordon of Wakefield with his 1949 Aston Martin DB1. (File photo)

The intrigue that shadowed an extraordinary car, a 1949 Aston Martin DB1, has led to a court case over a loan taken out to retrieve it from a Japanese gangster.

Only about 15 were made of the Aston Martin DB1, and just a handful still exist.

One example had raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans the year the car was made in 1949. Originally Suffolk Green, it was later painted “Botticelli Blue”.

In 1991 Nelson man Colin Gordon​ bought it for £100,000, either alone or through a car restoration business in which he and another man were partners.

"To cut a very long and remarkable story short, the Aston was sold to a Japanese buyer in 1994," Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston​ said in a judgment from the High Court in Nelson.

But it was stolen while still sitting on the wharf in Japan.

“The suspicion harboured by all parties is that the underlying sale and purchase arrangement was not legitimate, that the buyer was a member of the Japanese underworld and that the theft of the vehicle following its arrival in Japan was a pre-meditated exercise,” the judge said.

Strenuous efforts were made to find it in the years that followed.

Supplied The Aston Martin at the customs compound in Osaka, Japan, in 2009. (File photo)

In 2002 Gordon went to Japan to confront the alleged thief, and was badly beaten for his trouble, the judge said.

But in 2007 the alleged thief was killed and the following year Japanese authorities recovered the Aston.

Before it could be returned to New Zealand the considerable cost of retrieving and shipping it had to be paid.

Gordon would later tell Stuff that recovering the car probably cost him about $650,000, involved taking legal action in Japan, and nearly cost him his life, and his marriage. He threw everything at it to get it back.

"I'm a typical Kiwi-born Scot."

Colin Smith/Stuff The dashboard of Colin Gordon's 1949 Aston Martin DB1 bore the marker from its 1949 running in the “24 Heures du Mans”. (File photo)

Gordon and his business partner Dale Conlon​ borrowed $70,000 from Waimauri​ Ltd in what was supposed to be a short term loan made in February 2009, to be repaid in May the same year.

But the money was not repaid and now Waimauri has sued Susan Gordon​, as administrator of her late husband’s estate, for $592,498.20, being the original sum plus a premium and interest, the judge said.

“This was a very short-term loan at a very high interest rate,” the judge said.

Gordon had tried to sell the car.

Colin Smith/Stuff Colin Gordon, pictured in 2012, with his Aston Martin that he said he wanted to sell to pay a rates bill. (File photo)

In 2012 he also owed $27,374 property rates to the Tasman District Council and said then that he was trying to sell the car for $3.2 million.

While Waimauri, the lender of the original $70,000, kept appraised of what was going on, it did not formally demand repayment until October 2018, nine years after the loan was due. Waimauri said Gordon essentially ignored the loan.

The Aston appeared to have gone to an Australian buyer, but the judge said there were no details about the sale or what happened to the money.

Gordon died in July 2019, aged 74.

In response to Waimauri’s claim against the estate Susan Gordon raised defences including that there was no proof her late husband received the company’s money, and that the delay in trying to enforce repayment amounted to oppression and the court should refuse to order recovery.

The judge refused summary judgment which was supposed to be a streamlined method of proving a claim.

Waimauri would need more evidence to prove its case, he said.