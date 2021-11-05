DOC and police investigating rash of suspected seal slayings

An investigation has been launched after 11 seals, some with distressed babies still nearby, were found dead near Kaikōura.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and police are looking into the deaths of five adult New Zealand fur seals found at Half Moon Bay and six at Ōhau Point, north of Kaikōura, this week.

DOC South Marlborough operations manager Phil Bradfield said it was believed the seals had died sometime within the last month, and there were indications they had been deliberately killed.

“The seals at Half Moon Bay are badly decomposed, and it’s not been possible to confirm what caused their deaths, but there was blood at the site and their deaths are thought unlikely to be from natural causes.”

They had not been able to closely examine the dead seals at the Ōhau Point Fur Seal Sanctuary because they were in the middle of the breeding colony.

“It is a narrow, tidal area and accessing it would require people moving through and disturbing groups of heavily pregnant females and young pups.

“It also seems unlikely these six seals would have died from natural causes so closely together.”

Bradfield said distressed seal pups were sitting with two of the bodies at Ōhau, so their mothers may have been among the dead seals.

Luckily, the pups were most likely old enough to survive on their own.

“DOC staff searched the Kaikōura coastline [on Thursday], but didn’t find any other seals that appeared to have been killed.

“Though we can’t be certain at this time how the seals died, it is deeply disappointing the indications so far are they have been deliberately killed.”

Seals have been re-establishing their populations on the Kaikōura coastline after the 2016 earthquake damaged parts of their habitat.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Distressed pups were discovered near two of the dead seals, DOC says. (File photo)

They were a popular sight, with people driving on State Highway 1 often stopping to look at them, including at the Ōhau Point viewing area.

“Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and DOC take very seriously any harm to fur seals which are a taonga and legally-protected species.”

The penalties for harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a marine mammal are a maximum two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000.

Kaikōura is a wildlife hotspot, but there have been several high-profile attacks on native animals over the years.

THE PRESS Seals playing at the Ohau waterfall before the earthquake that damaged their spot (first published December, 2016).

Last year, a 20-year-old Kaikōura man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a video emerged of him allegedly stabbing a baby seal in front of a friend.

In 2010, local man Hayden John Ingram was sentenced to community work after a fatal attack on a mother seal and her pup on the Kaikōura Peninsula.

Tourists had tried to stop him from shooting a seal with a paintball gun and bashing it with a metal pole.

The same year, 23 seals, including eight newborn pups, were clubbed to death in what DOC described as a “callous and cowardly” attack at the Ōhau Point colony.

Blenheim men Jemaal Peter Roy Large and Jason Godsiff were later convicted of the bashing, which they carried out because they viewed seals as pests.

Anyone with information about the latest seal deaths is asked to either call DOC’s 24-hour number 0800 DOCHOT (0800 36 24 68), or Kaikōura police on 105, quoting file number 211103/1981.