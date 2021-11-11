Driver behind triple-fatal smash apologised to cops while still trapped in vehicle

Ria Natasha Trueman crossed the centre line before a crash that left three people dead, and is set to be sentenced at Rotorua District Court.

Just after a fatal crash, and while still trapped in her vehicle, Ria Natasha Trueman apologised to police for crossing the centreline.

Trueman, 41, has entered guilty pleas to six charges relating to the June 29, 2021, crash near Rotorua that left three people dead.

Three of the charges are of careless or inconsiderate driving causing death, and the other three are of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing injury.

The police summary of facts revealed Trueman had left Palmerston North and was heading for Rotorua with her husband Sean, daughter and friends Dayna Daniels and Mark Daniels.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff The crash happened on State Highway 5, near Waiotapu, on June 29, 2021. Two people died at the scene, and a third later died in hospital.

“While on State Highway 5, the defendant entered an 80km/h gazetted speed zone, situated at Waiotapu near Waikite Valley Rd. . . Road conditions were excellent with no visible contaminants or defects.”

When Trueman entered a sweeping right-hand bend, her vehicle began to drift, crossing the double yellow lines, the summary notes.

“The defendant, realising she had crossed the centre line, attempted to swerve left, back into her lane, but collided head-on with the southbound [vehicle].”

Both the people in that vehicle died - one at the scene and the other five days later at Waikato Hospital.

Trueman’s passenger Mark Daniels also died at the scene, while her other passengers suffered injuries.

“On police arrival at the crash scene, the defendant admitted to crossing the centreline and apologised for that while trapped in her vehicle,” the summary said.

“When interviewed by police, the defendant admitted to driving, but could not recall details of the moments leading up to impact.”

Trueman is due to be sentenced at Rotorua District Court on November 19.