Jail for stealing car rego plates and petrol station 'drive-offs'

Registration plates were taken from parked cars to use during petrol station drive-offs. (File photo)

Michael Rohloff​ would steal registration plates from parked cars, and put them on his own car to disguise it when he drove off from petrol stations without paying.

It was an inconvenience for the petrol stations and the car owners who, as well, would have suffered stress and anxiety, a judge said in the Wellington District Court on Friday.

Judge Bruce Davidson​ sentenced Rohloff, 40, from Levin, to nine months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to stealing 22 registration plates and 21 charges of stealing petrol, two charges of driving while disqualified and one of unlawfully taking a car.

READ MORE:

* Drive-off petrol thieves will 'lose right to drive', judge says

* Blonde uses black wig and fake plates to try to dodge capture for petrol thefts

* Mum refuses to nark on plate-swapping petrol thieves



Rohloff also has to pay $2085 reparation for the plates and petrol, and he was disqualified for a year and a day from when his current disqualification ended in July 2022.

Rohloff’s lawyer, Rennie Gould​, had argued for home detention and intensive supervision, but the judge said they would be meaningless sentences while Rohloff was in custody on other charges.

Gould said he was being held in a cell for up to 23 hours a day and was not getting the psychological help he needed.