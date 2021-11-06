Police shot at during Palmerston North burglary

Nobody was reported to have been injured during the incident. (File photo)

Police were shot at overnight in Palmerston North, with one of the alleged offenders still on the run.

Police received a report of a burglary at an address on Vogel St in the suburb of Roslyn about 9.40pm on Friday, a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two men leaving the address.

One offender allegedly pulled out and fired a gun before getting into a vehicle and driving off, police said.

A second was arrested at the scene.

Nobody was reported to have been injured during the incident.

The man arrested at the scene was due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Saturday on charges relating to burglary with a weapon.

On Saturday morning, the residential property on Vogel St was cordoned off by armed police.

A person who lived in the area said they heard fireworks going off all night due to it being Guy Fawkes.

Police said they would be interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with information which may assist its investigation.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, quoting file number 211106/2521 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.