‘Have a good time mate, I love you’: Dad's last words to son killed in Christchurch

Christchurch police investigate the scene where a 16 year old was shot and killed.

A teenager killed in a shooting in Christchurch overnight was an innocent bystander who had been watching fireworks with friends while attending a 15th birthday party, his father says.

Connor Whitehead, 16, died after he was shot on Friday night while attending a party on Heaphy Place, in the suburb of Casebrook. The gunman remains on the run.

His father, James Whitehead, told Stuff on Saturday that his son was enjoying himself with friends “making the most of the time with his boys”, at a girl’s party.

“There was a commotion outside the party, but Connor wasn't aware of what was going on, he was outside getting some air. The next thing his mates saw was people crowding around him and he was on the ground.

READ MORE:

* 16-year-old dead after shooting in Christchurch



SUPPLIED Connor Whitehead the 16-year-old fatally shot at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook late on Friday.

“Connor wasn't involved in whatever was going on outside the party, he hadn't even interacted with the person responsible.”

The 16-year-old Burnside High School student messaged his father earlier in the day while he was at work to ask if he could go to a party and stay the night at a friend’s.

“Yep, just be safe”, his dad replied.

“Okay I will thanks,” Connor responded.

When James Whitehead returned home from work about 5.30pm his son was getting ready with a couple of friends. Connor asked if he and his friends could stay at his house following the party, which was fine.

About 7pm the group went to leave.

“I said ‘have a good time mate, I love you’.

SUPPLIED Connor Whitehead the 16-year-old fatally shot at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook late on Friday.

“He said ‘I love you too’, he headed out the door and that was the last time I saw him.”

About 12.30am on Saturday Whitehead heard someone at the front door.

“I thought that was weird because he’s got a key for the backdoor and thought maybe he’d left the key behind but there were two policemen standing there.”

The officers asked if he was Connor’s dad and checked what school he went to and how old he was. They then asked him to sit down before informing him a young man had been shot and killed and they believed it was his son.

Whitehead did not believe them at first until he received a message from a friend who lived on Heaphy Place, who said they had heard gunshots and that someone was dead.

“My brain was still processing what the policeman told me, and then when I read that it all just hit like a tonne of bricks.

"I literally went numb, I felt my fingers go numb. It was like I couldn't feel anything. I'm just sitting there and I looked at my hands, I was like this can't be true."

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Members of a forensics team search the area on Saturday.

Connor, one of four siblings, was a “beloved son, brother, and friend to everyone who knew him”, Whitehead said.

“He's quiet until you get to know him, and then you could not shut him up. He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man and the magnitude of this senseless loss hasn’t begun to sink in.”

For his 16th birthday in September Whitehead purchased Connor a microphone and a set of headphones as he wanted to start making his own music. The two had plans to make a recording studio in their shed.

“He had such a bright future ahead of him,” Whitehead said.

"It's still just disbelief.. It's just so unnecessary. It’s a colossal tragedy, a senseless tragedy. It didn’t need to happen.”

His message to the person responsible was to “do the right thing”.

“They’ve taken a shining light out of our lives. Connor’s a really special guy and he's just not with us anymore, it’s just not fair, he had nothing to do with it."

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The scene examination was carried out for much of Saturday.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford earlier said a homicide investigation was under way, including a scene examination, to determine what happened and who was responsible.

Police could be seen guarding and taking photographs of a car on Matsons Ave in Papanui early on Saturday.

They confirmed it was “a vehicle of interest” in relation to the shooting. It was understood the car had previously been reported stolen.

A police spokesperson said they were following strong lines of enquiry.

The Heaphy Reserve had been cordoned off on Saturday morning.

Ford appealed for people who were in the area at the time to contact police.

A Heaphy Place resident, who asked not to be named, said he believed the party was attended by "young kids", which started about 8.30pm but it "wasn't a very loud party".

Later in the night while the resident was in bed he believed he heard gunshots. He got out of bed to investigate the noise as he thought something was off.

"I got up to see what was going on, and it just sounded a bit like fireworks, but it was too sharp ... it sounded like someone had thrown a couple of crackers, but it just didn't sound right to me."

Soon after hearing the noise, the street was "lit up with lights" as armed police swarmed the area followed by St John staff, he said.

“There was a bit of raucous going on before, but I didn't hear anything afterwards. It all sort of quietened down real quick - once police got there that was it.”

Stuff has been sent a recording believed to have been taken immediately after the shooting.

A crowd of people can be heard panicking and yelling "stay indoors" as others in the background shout "go, go, go", and describe someone having been shot.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote the event number P048523046 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, he said.