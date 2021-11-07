Armed police arrest man at Christchurch home in fatal teen shooting investigation

Armed police descended on a home in Christchurch in an operation related to the fatal shooting of Connor Whitehead who was killed while attending a 15th birthday party on Friday night.

A man has been taken away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a home in Christchurch in an operation related to the fatal shooting of a teen who was killed while attending a 15th birthday party on Friday night.

Loud bangs, a revving chainsaw, and a man screaming were heard after an Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) moved towards the house on Dunster St in Burnside at about 6.40pm on Sunday. There was a series of loud bangs, followed later by the sound of a chainsaw.

Then, after police dogs entered the property, witnesses could hear a man screaming. AOS members returned to their car soon after, at about 8pm, followed by a man being led away in handcuffs.

Connor Whitehead, 16, died after he was shot on Friday night while attending a party on Heaphy Place, in the Christchurch suburb of Casebrook.

A man was led away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a Christchurch home on Sunday night.

Police appear to have cut into the roof of the house through a wooden gable end, and broken windows in the property. A large hole appeared to have been cut into the front of the building.

Witnesses said a police negotiator was earlier talking to someone in the house and asking them to pick up the phone.

Seven police cars and AOS members were at the scene, witnesses said. Police were understood to have first arrived on the scene at about 5.30pm.

Speaking over a loudspeaker, the police negotiator was asking a person inside to “do the right thing”.

Armed police used a chainsaw to cut their way into the roof space of the house.

“Just let us know you’re OK,” they said. “We’re watching you on camera. We know where you are, just put your hand up.”

About 20 people were watching from Whitby St.

A police spokeswoman said the operation was “a pre-planned search warrant” and that AOS had “been deployed as a precaution”.

Earlier on Sunday, a 46-year-old man had been charged with allegedly assisting those involved in the fatal shooting.

Armed police outside a house on Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch on Sunday evening.

He was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

“This should serve as a warning to anyone who may be assisting those involved.”

She said police were continuing their investigations as part of Operation Stack. “Officers continue to carry out a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, including identifying and speaking to those in the area at the time.”

Connor Whitehead, the 16-year-old fatally shot at a party late on Friday.

A Heaphy Place resident, who did not want to be named, told Stuff on Sunday morning the party started “relatively quiet”, but became “louder and more aggressive” after 10pm.

She said she later heard two loud bangs, but was unsure at what time this happened.

“I thought that didn't sound like fireworks, there was no following explosion. I thought it could be a [car] backfire, but there were no vehicles moving at the time.

“It was at the time when a lot of the noise had calmed down. I thought that doesn't sound very good and a little while later I heard different voices who sounded older and calmer, and I thought thank god there’s an adult now or a police officer who is going to calm things down.”

Armed police outside a house on Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch late on Sunday afternoon.

It was not until several hours later that the woman realised what had happened.

"It was pretty horrific," she said.

Another resident, who also did not want to be named, said it was “a normal teenage party”.

“It was a bit rowdy with a bit of alcohol,” he said.

Police were back collecting evidence at the scene on Heaphy Place in Casebrook, Christchurch where Connor Whitehead was killed while attending a birthday party.

At one stage there appeared to be some yelling outside followed by the sound of a car.

Shortly after he heard two shots. When he looked outside there was a large number of armed police on the street.

Whitehead’s father, James Whitehead, told Stuff on Saturday that his son was enjoying himself with friends “making the most of the time with his boys”, at a girl’s party.

“There was a commotion outside the party, but Connor wasn't aware of what was going on, he was outside getting some air. The next thing his mates saw was people crowding around him, and he was on the ground.

“Connor wasn't involved in whatever was going on outside the party, he hadn't even interacted with the person responsible.”

Police collecting evidence on Sunday morning at the scene on Heaphy Place, Casebrook, where Connor Whitehead, 16, was killed in a shooting while attending a 15th birthday party.

The 16-year-old Burnside High School student messaged his father earlier in the day while he was at work to ask if he could go to a party and stay the night at a friend’s.

“Yep, just be safe”, his dad replied.

“Okay I will thanks,” Connor responded.

When James Whitehead returned home from work about 5.30pm his son was getting ready with a couple of friends. Connor asked if he and his friends could stay at his house following the party, which was fine.

About 7pm the group went to leave.

“I said ‘have a good time mate, I love you’.

“He said ‘I love you too’, he headed out the door and that was the last time I saw him.”

Police at the address on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Saturday after the fatal shooting the night before.

About 12.30am on Saturday Whitehead heard someone at the front door.

“I thought that was weird because he’s got a key for the backdoor and thought maybe he’d left the key behind, but there were two policemen standing there.”

The officers asked if he was Connor’s dad and checked what school he went to and how old he was. They then asked him to sit down before informing him a young man had been shot and killed, and they believed it was his son.

Whitehead did not believe them at first until he received a message from a friend who lived on Heaphy Place, who said they had heard gunshots and that someone was dead.

The 16-year-old Burnside High School student messaged his father earlier in the day while he was at work to ask if he could go to a party and stay the night at a friend's.

“My brain was still processing what the policeman told me, and then when I read that it all just hit like a tonne of bricks.

“I literally went numb, I felt my fingers go numb. It was like I couldn't feel anything. I'm just sitting there and I looked at my hands, I was like this can't be true."

Connor, one of four siblings, was a “beloved son, brother, and friend to everyone who knew him”, Whitehead said.

“He's quiet until you get to know him, and then you could not shut him up. He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man and the magnitude of this senseless loss hasn’t begun to sink in.”

For his 16th birthday in September Whitehead bought Connor a microphone and a set of headphones as he wanted to start making his own music. The two had plans to make a recording studio in their shed.

“He had such a bright future ahead of him,” Whitehead said.

"It's still just disbelief.. It's just so unnecessary. It’s a colossal tragedy, a senseless tragedy. It didn’t need to happen.”

His message to the person responsible was to “do the right thing”.

Police at the scene of the shooting on Heaphy Place, Casebrook on Sunday morning.

“They’ve taken a shining light out of our lives. Connor’s a really special guy and he's just not with us any more, it’s just not fair, he had nothing to do with it.”

Police could be seen guarding and taking photographs of a car on Matsons Ave in Papanui early on Saturday.

They confirmed it was “a vehicle of interest” in relation to the shooting. It was understood the car had previously been reported stolen.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote the event number P048523046 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, he said.