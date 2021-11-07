Police seek help finding man after indecent exposure incident involving child on school grounds

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver of this brown, older model Toyota Corolla hatchback.

Police are asking for help finding a man who exposed himself to a child at a Lower Hutt primary school a week ago.

Police say the pupil was on school grounds at Gracefield School when the man, described as having dark brown or black hair, indecently exposed himself.

The incident happened just before 8.30am on November 1 within the grounds of the Bell Road school.

The man was not wearing a face covering and was talking on his cell phone on the field around the school playground just before the incident, according to police.

READ MORE:

* Police looking to speak to man after reports of attempted abduction of child

* Man reportedly 'exposes himself' in Timaru's Scenic Reserve

* Christchurch schoolgirl flasher drove 4WD with orange rowboat on roof



Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify him and track down the brown, older model Toyota Corolla hatchback he was driving.

“We believe this vehicle was in the school car park between approximately 8.15am and 8.45am on Monday, and that many parents either drove past it or parked nearby during this time,” police said in a statement.

The man was wearing a grey top with the numbers 09 on it, black shorts or pants, black and white shoes and possibly a red item of clothing under his top.

The child – a pupil at the school - was not injured and did the right thing by immediately telling a teacher what happened, police said. They are being supported by their family, school, and police.

“We would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident, and we are committed to holding the person responsible to account,” police said.

“We recognise that this will cause concern in the community and encourage parents to speak to their children and schools about safety.”

Anyone who has CCTV footage covering any part of Bell Road is also asked to save the footage from the morning of November 1 to enable police to review it.

If vehicles fitted with dashcams were in the school car park area between 8.15am and 8.45am, owners should contact police.

Anyone who witnessed part of this incident, or has any information at all which may assist, is asked to get in touch with police by calling 105 and quoting file number 211101/5956.