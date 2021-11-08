Jail time extended for pair found with large collection of child sex abuse material

Two men jailed for possessing a slew of serious child sex abuse, sadism and bestiality material will spend more time behind bars after a successful appeal by the police.

Earlier this year, Murray Pengelly, 60, was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail and Colin Kenneth Bradley, 66, to two years and six weeks by Judge Tini Clark at the Manukau District Court.

However, after a High Court appeal by the police, Pengelly will now serve four years and Bradley will serve three years and five months.

Last week, Jasper Rhodes, acting on behalf of the police said the sentences should be higher. But Bradley’s lawyer said home detention should have been considered.

READ MORE:

* Pair's large haul of child sex abuse images 'wasn't a one-off' appeal judge told

* NZ, Canada join forces in fight against online child sexual abuse material

* Men jailed over large collection of child sex abuse and bestiality material

* Auckland men targeted at home by locals after being found with child abuse images



In Justice Geoffrey Venning’s decision, he said given the substantial number of objectionable videos and the nature of the content, a starting point significantly more should have been taken by Judge Clark.

“The offenders had in any event, engaged in extensive viewing of the objectionable materials.

David White/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning said the pair continued to minimise the offending.

“The collection is more extensive and involves more gross and objectionable material...”

The High Court judge also stated the pair had continuously minimised their actions and have not shown insight into the offending.

The pair previously admitted six charges of possessing 1000 videos and eight images depicting child sexual abuse and bestiality. They were also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

In December 2019, police were tipped-off to the offending by a member of the public and searched their pair’s home.

A laptop, hard drive and an iPhone containing hundreds of videos and images of abuse, along with half a gram of methamphetamine, were found.

The videos included 77 hours of footage, which depicted child sexual exploitation with children as young as babies, sadism against children, the murder of a child and bestiality.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The appeal was heard at the High Court at Auckland.

At sentencing, Rhodes said the nature of the collection was important as it had been carefully curated in folders and labelled. A number of items had also been deleted.

He said videos of children being tortured and engaging in sexual acts were repeatedly watched.

Messages exchanged with a number of different people during 2017 through to 2019 showed Pengelly discussing the material with others.

At the appeal hearing, Rhodes said police maintained it wasn’t “one-off and out of character offending”.

“This should be taken much more seriously than it has been,” Rhodes said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes, acting on behalf of the police, said this was serious offending.

The prosecutor said the 50 per cent discount awarded to Bradley for a number of factors was excessive given the “minimal, if any, remorse shown”.

He previously said it was “difficult to imagine much worse” material and the offending was approaching the most serious of cases for possession.

Bradley’s lawyer, Annabel Cresswell argued Judge Clark should have considered a term of home detention for her client.

“Mr Bradley is someone who had all mitigating factors available ... he is a vulnerable person and could have had a sentence in the community,” she said.

Judge Clark accepted there was a causative link between Bradley’s upbringing and the offending and gave discounts for a number of factors.

David Dickinson, acting on behalf of Pengelly, did not pursue his appeal against sentence but disagreed with the Crown that his sentence should be higher.