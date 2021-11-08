Father clutches son's photo in court as three people appear in connection to alleged murder

Armed police descended on a home in Christchurch in an operation related to the fatal shooting of Connor Whitehead who was killed while attending a 15th birthday party on Friday night.

The grieving father of a 16-year-old boy shot dead at a birthday party in Christchurch is in court clutching a framed photo of his son as he awaits the appearance of three people charged in relation to the alleged murder.

Connor Whitehead was gunned down on Friday night during the party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook, a suburb in the north of the city.

Four people, two men and two women, have since been arrested, while a fifth remains on the run.

A man was led away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a Christchurch home on Sunday night.

Three of the people, a man of 46 who was arrested after armed police searched a property in Spencerville, north of Christchurch, and two women aged 43 and 36, are due to appear at Christchurch District Court on Monday, all charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth, a 32-year-old man who was arrested after armed police used a chainsaw to cut into a house in Dunster St, Burnside where he was hiding on Sunday evening, is helping police with the inquiries.

As proceedings got under way on Monday before Judge Anthony Couch, Connor’s father sat in court with a framed photo of his son.

The 46-year-old, a forklift operator, is alleged to have “comforted” a man who remains on the run by allowing him to stay at his house to avoid arrest, charge sheets show.

The 36-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly knew the man arrested in Burnside had been a party to murder and enabled him to avoid arrest.

The 43-year-old woman is also alleged to have known the man who remains on the run was a party to murder and allegedly assisted him in order to enable him to avoid arrest.

The trio are yet to appear before the judge.

Armed police outside a house on Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch on Sunday evening.

Connor, a Burnside High School student, had messaged his father earlier on Friday to ask if he could go and stay the night at a friend’s.

“Yep, just be safe,” his dad replied.

Police remain at the Casebrook property scouring the scene for evidence.