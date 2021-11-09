Brother Gordon's victim will never forget the gold watch and the hairy hands

It took decades, and a chance photograph, for a victim to realise the damage wreaked on his life by the sexual offending committed by ‘‘Brother Gordon’’ at a Wellington primary school.

David (not his real name) was used to being on the wrong side of the police. Born to a violent alcoholic father who beat him regularly, David followed the archetypal pathway of an abused child; state care, anger, broken marriage, crime, jail.

Years of reflection, recovery, forgiveness and treatment saw David become a better dad to his two sons, but nothing banished a deep anger that would surface with such force it shocked even David.

“I didn’t trust anyone. I’d self-destruct. I actually went to a lot of psychologists, did a lot of courses, but I could never sense myself getting angry, didn’t know what my triggers were ... I thought to myself I must have loose wiring, there must be something in my brain that’s not right,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Catholic Church made 'no real attempt to investigate' sexual abuse complaint

* The lasting toxic effects of former Catholic Marist brother Kevin Healy

* Sexual offending by former Catholic brother Kevin Healy caused lifelong suffering

* Former Catholic brother and school principal admits more historical sex offending

* Former Catholic brother says he shouldn't have to face historical child sex charges due to his age



Then nearly two years ago, by chance, he came across a photograph of the man he knew as a boy as ‘‘Brother Gordon’’. The former principal of Marist School in Miramar, whose real name was Kevin Healy, is now in his 80s. The photograph was of him leaving Napier court in February last year after admitting sexual offending against three children in the late 1970s.

SUPPLIED '’Brother Gordon'’, or Kevin Healy, while a teacher in the 1970s.

“It was like someone switched a light on in my head. The first thing that came into my mind was his gold watch with its elastic strap and the hairiness of the back of his hands. It brought back all of that stuff he used to do to me,” David said.

For the first time in his life David, now 54, went to police to discuss a crime committed by someone other than himself.

He was one of three men to do the same; all with similar stories about Brother Gordon’s heinous sexual abuse of them when they were aged between 9 and 13.

Healy first sexually assaulted David in 1977, when he was just 11. Healy had locked them both in a pool changing shed. The following three years were hell for David.

Wellington City Libraries Marist School, Miramar, circa 1978.

“It was open slather. I can’t recall how many times he grabbed me, fondled me, pressed himself up against me ... I couldn’t get away. He was a grown man. I was an 11, 12-year-old kid,” he said.

Healy admitted offending against David and the two others and will be sentenced in February. David intends to be present for that. It’s likely that Healy will get another sentence of home detention, and David is okay with that.

“He’ll get his judgment day when he dies I think. Someone of his age ... I wouldn’t wish jail on them,” he said.

“The biggest thing for me in this, why I came forward, was not so much closure. I’d had two years of that after seeing the picture of him ... It was like a light on. I have such a sense of calmness in my life since all this. But if there are any other people out there not fortunate enough to be in as good a headspace as I am now, I’d tell them to come forward,” he said.

“I’ve learned to love the person I see in the mirror.” It certainly wasn’t always that way.

“I never trusted anyone after that time. I thumbed my nose at anyone in authority, I was angry and I got in trouble. In the early 2000s I left my partner and two little boys and went to Aussie. It was while I was there that I started my journey of healing. I thought ‘shit I’m no better than my father was’ – I wasn’t violent to my kids, but I'd turned my back on them,” David said.

“So I came back and put my boys back in my life. My dad died when I was 19. I forgave him after he died. He was a sick alcoholic and a nasty, nasty drunk and probably knew no better,” he said.

Stuff The swimming pool and changing sheds at the Marist School, Miramar.

“For the last 30 years of trying to get help, and not being able to pinpoint it ... I’d look back and think I’ve forgiven my old man, I thought I’d worked through everything but not once had I thought of him [Brother Gordon] because it was ... it was a horrific time for me. I’d just blocked it out,” he said.

The Marist Brothers school in Miramar was founded in 1937. It merged with Holy Cross to become Marist Holy Cross in 1983 and in 1989 it was renamed Holy Cross School.