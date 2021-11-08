Woman found guilty of online harassment fails in High Court appeal

Anthea Keenan has failed in her appeal against an order made under the Harmful Digital Communication Act.

A woman who harassed a Hokitika businesswoman online has unsuccessfully appealed a court order to publish an apology and stop posting offensive material.

Anthea Keenan was ordered by Greymouth District Court Judge Charles Blackie in April to take down offensive material she posted about Jacqui Grant on Facebook.

Keenan and her associate, Geoffrey King, were also ordered to stop posting offensive material, publish an apology and pay costs under the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

Keenan and King appealed the orders, but King dropped his appeal.

Keenan pursued an appeal to the High Court on the grounds that handwriting evidence from an expert witness was incorrect and of no relevance. She also alleged Grant gave false evidence, and claimed her and King’s defence evidence was not allowed to be heard in court.

In her decision, Justice Rachel Dunningham said Grant, a 77-year-old transgender woman, was heavily involved in the community and Keenan had a “significant grudge” against her and the Westland District Council.

The judge said Keenan’s personal page had been used to host offensive and harmful messages at Grant from both Keenan and King, including “dead-naming” her and referring to her as male.

Justice Dunningham said she was satisfied there was sufficient material that reached the threshold of being a harmful digital communication.

She had no doubt that comments made on Facebook by Keenan and King, which were deeply embarrassing to Grant and repeated to her by some of her customers, contributed to Grant’s decision to close her food outlet.

Justice Dunningham said there was no evidence at all that the defendants were prevented from calling witnesses to support their case or that the District Court judge was inappropriately dismissive of their documents.

“At no stage did the defendants deny that they were responsible for the Facebook postings. Rather, they sought to argue that the postings were provoked by equally blameworthy behaviour on Ms Grant’s behalf.”

There was no evidence that Grant had done anything to warrant the abuse, and Keenan had produced no fresh evidence that was relevant, the judge said.

Grant’s total costs came to more than $20,000. Justice Denningham awarded her $12,000 and dismissed the appeal. King paid $7409 when he dropped his appeal, which was his share of the costs as ordered by the District Court.