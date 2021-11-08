Prison likely after man pleads guilty to throwing bricks at cars in Nelson

One of Graham Charlett’s disorderly behaviour incidents happened outside the Lone Star in September. (File photo)

Drivers in downtown Nelson were forced to take evasive action after a man standing in the street threw brick at vehicles.

Graham Gordon Charlett, 61, appeared in the Nelson District Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour and endangering public safety.

According to the police summary of facts, the charges related to two incidents that occurred within a week of each other in September.

At about 8.10pm on September 21, Charlett was seen walking along the road on Nile St and Collingwood St in Nelson – throwing bricks at passing vehicles.

One of the drivers on Collingwood St saw Charlett in the middle of the road, and veered her vehicle to the right in order to go around him.

Charlett then jumped in the path of the woman’s vehicle, forcing her to take evasive action to avoid him.

After the car had passed, Charlett threw a brick at the car, hitting the rear bumper and causing a dent.

Then at about 5.50pm on September 27, Charlett was on Hardy St – where he was found verbally abusing members of the public.

Charlett tried to gain access to the Lone Star, saying he wanted to come in and “buy one smoke for 15 cents”.

After being told he was not welcome inside, Charlett started yelling loudly at Lone Star staff and walked out into the middle of the road.

Passing vehicles were forced to take evasive action until Charlett was arrested by police.

Lawyer David Holloway said he was expecting a prison sentence to be the outcome of Charlett’s offending.

“He has a long-standing alcohol addiction which is behind all of this offending.”

In 2020, Charlett was sent to prison for five months after incidents where he abused members of the public in central Nelson, and forced a lockdown of the Elma Turner Library after yelling obscenities, throwing books and writing profanities on the wall.

Judge Arthur Tompkins remanded Charlett in custody for sentencing in January.