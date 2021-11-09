Neighbour's 'friend request' on Facebook caused 'life-threatening health condition', court told

Mary O'Neill got 4,131 votes when she stood, unsuccessfully, for the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council in 2019. (File photo)

A ‘friend request’ that may or may not have been made on Facebook has caused a life-threatening health condition, a woman has told a court.

Napier woman Mary O’Neill was giving evidence via audio-visual link on Tuesday from her home on Shakespeare Ave, Napier.

In the house next door, Peter Malcouronne and Nicky Spicer were on the same audio-visual link, giving evidence against O’Neill.

O’Neill has been at odds with the couple and their two young children since they moved next door in mid-2018.

READ MORE:

* Judge throws out woman's private prosecution over Facebook friend request

* Neighbour taken to court over Facebook friend request

* Neighbours at war: Victim wins appeal over restraining order, and costs

* Woman's abuse of neighbour may have been due to 'cultural differences' – lawyer

* Neighbour guilty of harassing family next door in spite of restraining order

* Neighbours at war: Woman accused of breaching restraining order with 'guttural roar' of laughter

* Woman threw rock at AA repair man she claimed was blocking her access



Tuesday’s hearing, before Justice Andru Isac​, who was sitting in the High Court at Wellington, was an application by O’Neill to appeal against a district court ruling to dismiss a private prosecution she had taken against Malcouronne.

SUPPLIED Nicky Spicer and Peter Malcouronne with their children Pierre (left) and Vivienne (right).

O’Neill claimed Malcouronne had breached a restraining order by allegedly sending her a ‘friend request’ on Facebook in May last year.

Both parties had been made subject of restraining orders in mid-2019, but Malcouronne successfully appealed the case and had the restraining order against him removed in April this year after a High Court judge found O’Neill had been “the indisputable and relentless harasser”.

Malcouronne’s defence to O’Neill’s allegation was that he can’t have breached the order because under the High Court ruling it was effectively never valid.

O’Neill disagreed.

She told Justice Isac that the ‘Friend request’ created serious health implications and a “serious life-threatening risk” to her, and it amounted to a crime under the Crimes Act. It was also a breach under the Human Rights Act, she said.

FACEBOOK O’Neill alleged that Malcouronne tried to be her friend on Facebook. Whether he did or not has never been tested because District Court Judge Russell Collins found it was such a trivial matter it would be a waste of court resources to hear the matter.

“That friend request that was sent to me created a lot of grief to my family and my personal health”

Details of her health condition were suppressed.

She said Malcouronne was obsessed with her and was “stalking and following” her on Facebook and this created “great jealousy in his wife”, who then became more angry at O’Neill.

“It needs to stop. I need protection from him... He’s constantly making a bad impact on my health, driving me downhill,” she said.

Malcouronne acknowledged looking at O’Neill’s Facebook page, and said there was good reason for doing so as it contained “a number of fairly horrific and defamatory posts”.

He said it was highly unlikely that he would have tried to become O’Neill’s friend on Facebook.

“I have no wish to be her friend, and If I’d done it as an act of harassment it would have been a particularly stupid thing to do, given there’s an obvious digital footprint”

Justice Isac delivered his decision on Tuesday afternoon.

He said O’Neill’s appeal was moot as the High Court decision meant the restraining order was never in place.

“It follows that Mrs O’Neill cannot possibly succeed in her proposed prosecution of Mr Malcouronne,” he said.

He said there could be no criticism of the District Court decision, there was no error in law, and ONeill’s proposed prosecution was “a legal impossibility”.

He declined her application for leave to appeal.

O’Neill recently had an application to appeal the High Court decision declined. She has been ordered to pay costs to Malcouronne for hearings in the High Court and Appeal Court.