Teenage partygoer allegedly gunned down by shotgun wielding man

Armed police descended on a home in Christchurch in an operation related to the fatal shooting of Connor Whitehead who was killed while attending a 15th birthday party on Friday night.

A 32-year-old man allegedly gunned down a schoolboy at a Christchurch party when he fired two rounds from a shotgun.

The man, whose name is suppressed, has been charged with murdering Burnside High School student Connor Whitehead, 16, during the party in Heaphy Place in Casebrook, a suburb in the north of the city, on Friday night.

He is scheduled to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, after spending Monday in hospital recovering from injuries believed to have been sustained during his arrest.

The man was taken into custody on Sunday evening after armed police used a chainsaw to cut into a house in Dunster St, Burnside, where he was hiding.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A 32-year-old man was led away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a Christchurch home on Sunday night.

It's understood police will allege he and another man, who remained on the run on Monday night, drove to the Casebook party together.

Soon after arriving, they became involved in a fight with someone.

The 32-year-old allegedly retrieved a shotgun from the car and fired two rounds.

Connor, who was an innocent bystander, was killed.

The incident was witnessed by a group of partygoers who had been watching the altercation.

Three other people – a man aged 46 who was arrested after armed police searched a property in Spencerville, north of Christchurch, and two women aged 43 and 36 – appeared in court on Monday, all charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

SUPPLIED Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead was fatally shot at a party in Casebrook, Christchurch, late on Friday.

Police allege the 46-year-old man, a forklift operator, “comforted” the man who remains on the run by allowing him to stay at his house to avoid arrest, court documents show.

They allege the 43-year-old woman helped the wanted man to avoid arrest and that the 36-year-old woman helped the 32-year-old man avoid capture.

The trio were denied bail and scheduled to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on November 26.

Judge Anthony Couch granted interim name suppression to all the people either arrested or wanted in connection with the alleged murder.

Police searched an Aranui home on Monday morning looking for the 32-year-old man’s alleged accomplice.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Armed police outside a house in Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch, on Sunday evening.

“This person is aware he is being sought, and we urge him to hand himself into police,” Detective Senior Sergeant Sergearnt Nicola Reeves said in a statement.

“Anyone assisting him will also be held to account for their actions.”

Whitehead’s father, James Whitehead, earlier told Stuff his son was enjoying himself with friends “making the most of the time with his boys”, at a girl’s party on Friday night.

“There was a commotion outside the party, but Connor wasn't aware of what was going on, he was outside getting some air. The next thing his mates saw was people crowding around him, and he was on the ground.

“Connor wasn't involved in whatever was going on outside the party, he hadn't even interacted with the person responsible.”

In a statement released through police on Monday, Whitehead's family said they were “devastated”.

“We are in shock and want answers about what happened to our beloved son, brother and friend. The magnitude of this senseless loss hasn't begun to sink in.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and the generosity shown by everyone during this difficult time.”

The teen was "dearly loved” and his passing had left a "huge hole in our lives”.

“He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright future ahead of him.

“Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are responsible for his death.”

The family thanked emergency services for their response on Friday night and their ongoing support.