Surprise guilty plea in Dunedin Countdown supermarket stabbing attack

Four people were injured, three critically, during a stabbing attack at a Countdown supermarket in Dunedin.

The man who stabbed four people inside a Dunedin supermarket can now be named, after a surprise guilty plea.

Luke James Lambert, 42, pleaded guilty to four charges of attempted murder when he appeared before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Dunedin on Wednesday morning.

Four people – two men and two women – were seriously injured in the stabbing attack at the Dunedin central Countdown on May 10.

The incident sparked a major emergency services call-out, with off-duty officers administering first aid to the victims – a married couple and two store workers.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Luke Lambert appears via audiovisual link in the High Court at Dunedin.

Lambert, listed on court documents as being of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene.

The court heard Lambert was in the store to buy a soft drink and a pie, but another purchase of two cans of beer was later declined.

He left and was later described as being “agitated” by an associate. Lambert also told the associate someone was “going to get it” because he had been denied medication.

Police later found no evidence of Lambert being denied medication.

He returned to the supermarket, picked up a pack of four vegetable knives with 70-millimetre blades, and removed two in the pharmacy aisle.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services were called to a Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin after reports of a stabbing on May 10.

He slashed a female worker, who was stacking a shelf, across her jaw.

He pushed her to the floor and stabbed her head, causing more wounds.

“I’m going to kill you,” he told her.

A male Countdown worker pulled Lambert off the woman, and tried to restrain him as others assisted.

Lambert stabbed the worker’s torso multiple times, and broke free.

He then stabbed a woman in the back, and stabbed her husband as he tried to restrain him, before returning to the wife.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services outside Dunedin central Countdown after the stabbing incident.

The woman was stabbed in the back two more times, causing blood to enter her lung.

Her husband intervened again, and was stabbed in the neck by Lambert.

An off-duty female police officer approached Lambert, and with the assistance of staff, shoppers and other police, was able to detain the attacker.

The quick response prevented more casualties, the court heard.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Four people were injured, three critically, in the incident.

Lambert, who had previously appeared before the court, declined to talk about what happened, the summary said.

Vanessa Andrews and Jorge Fuenzalida, two of the victims of the attack, released a joint statement about the incident in June.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to all the people who were involved in our rescue at Countdown supermarket recently; from the staff at Countdown, to the police, St John ambulance, and the doctors, nurses, physio and all other staff at Dunedin Hospital,” they said.

‘’What happened that day in Countdown is still very much on our minds.'’

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s director of corporate affairs said: “We are pleased that the offender has entered a guilty plea, which will hopefully go some way to giving our Dunedin Central store team peace of mind’’.

‘’It was an incredibly impactful incident for them.'’

Those staff were '’feeling very relieved’’ about the plea, she said.

‘’We remain immensely grateful to the Dunedin Police for not only their quick actions on the day of this awful event, but in the days, weeks and months since.’’

Lambert was convicted and remanded to appear for sentencing on May 3.

The maximum penalty for attempted murder is 14 years’ jail.