Double-kidnapping, blackmail and beatings at hands of ‘Prez of the Black Power Sisters'

The woman who was kidnapped was once beaten so severely with an aluminium baseball bat that it broke.

A female gang leader who dubbed herself “Prez of the Black Power Sisters Rotorua Fordblock” is set to be sentenced for her role in a violent double kidnap that saw the victim beaten so severely with an aluminium baseball bat that it broke.

Stuff can reveal details of the horrific crime spree after Rickylee Dixon, 37, entered guilty pleas to a raft of charges including kidnapping, participation in an organised criminal group, injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, blackmail and wounding.

It’s a saga that involves two separate kidnappings of the same woman, beatings that were photographed, blackmail of the victim’s father, a near miss by police and the woman’s eventual rescue by members of the Black Power gang.

The police summary of facts revealed the catalyst for the drama was in June 2020 when Dixon arranged for the victim to drive her in her own car to Rotorua District Court for an appearance.

Dixon was held in custody and two months later, on her release, accused the victim of stealing methamphetamine from her car.

Many of Dixon’s gang, which included her daughter Daisy Dixon, are described as methamphetamine users.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff The kidnap victim was taken to a unit at the Kowhai & Colonial Motel where she was beaten with weapons.

The first kidnap took place around September 12 last year, when Dixon and some of her associates called at the victim’s address.

One of them used an imitation firearm, which the victim believed was real, and made her accompany them to another Rotorua address where Dixon and her daughter were staying.

Dixon then asked the victim’s father for $1500 in cash, which he handed over.

Dixon said more cash was needed, so he was sent away while the victim was made to do chores around the house. He returned later with more money.

Dixon then took her victim into another room of the house, turned up music to a loud volume, then produced an aluminium baseball bat.

“This is not a f...... game. You owe me bitch,” she said.

“Rickylee Dixon then proceeded to beat the complainant over the head and body with the bat.”

The summary said the beating only stopped when Dixon “smashed some glass with the bat, after the complainant ducked”.

Then her daughter Daisy Dixon, and an associate, took over the beating.

“[Daisy Dixon] hit her so many times and with such force that the bat broke in half. This went on for approximately 10 minutes.”

This beating split the victim’s head open, and happened while her father “was forced to wait in the lounge area of the address and listen to his daughter being beaten”.

The victim was eventually allowed to leave, with her father told more money would be needed “to ensure his daughter’s safety”.

A week later, Dixon began sending threatening text messages, prompting several more payments from the father.

This was not enough, however, to stave off a second kidnap.

On October 21 last year the victim was picked up by one of Dixon’s associates – and their six-year-old daughter.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Rickylee Dixon, who described herself as the “Prez of the Black Power Sisters Rotorua Fordblock”, will be sentenced at Rotorua District Court in December for a raft of charges including kidnapping, blackmail and wounding.

Dixon later emerged and promised on her “colours” that she would not be harmed, but the tone changed when Dixon told her “you owe”.

A message was sent to the victim’s father demanding more cash, which he paid.

The victim was driven around for a time as the gang members visited various bars, before being taken to a unit at the Kowhai and Colonial Motel.

That was where Dixon told her associates: “We’re going to get more money. We’re not finished with her yet.”

Once some loud music was turned on, Dixon began to beat the victim, with one of her associates promising her “the hiding of your life”.

Another baseball bat was also used, and the victim’s hands tied and a sock placed in her mouth.

“Three defendants began a sustained and violent beating,” the summary said.

Then Daisy Dixon produced a pair of hedge clippers.

“The next thing the complainant could feel the hedge clippers on the end of her fingers ... Rickylee Dixon received a phone call which appeared to stop the person with the hedge clippers as the blade left her fingers.”

After a pause, the beatings continued, with Dixon using her phone to take photographs she sent to the father with more cash demands.

“She said if that did not work then they would kill the complainant.”

By this point the victim was struggling to breath and slipping in and out of consciousness.

“She believed that if she passed out she would die so fought this from happening.”

Two other associates then began using hand weights as weapons for the continued beating.

“Rickylee Dixon kept telling them to stop using weapons, but this did not happen.”

The group then became concerned police might be alerted to what was happening and placed the still tied up victim into the back of a ute, covered by a canopy.

The police did arrive, alerted as the gang feared by a member of the public, but they were unable to see the victim who remained silent for fear she would be killed.

Two associates drove off, returning when the police had left, one of them remarking, “f..., are you still alive?” when she was removed.

The gang decided to move the victim again, placing her in the back seat of a car.

“Shortly after, the car was stopped by Black Power gang members who were looking for the complainant,” the summary said.

“They got the complainant out of the car and moved her to safety. The complainant’s father had asked the gang to find and rescue her.”

Rickylee Dixon later told police the victim owed her a debt, but that no kidnapping had occurred.

Her daughter Daisy Dixon denied any involvement.

Both have appeared before the courts before.

Rickylee Dixon will be sentenced at Rotorua District Court on December 13.