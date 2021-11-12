Mandate to get Covid-19 vaccination not a breach of Bill of Rights, High Court judge rules

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

A small group of doctors and teachers have lost an attempt to stop the mandate that requires them to be vaccinated by next Monday.

The groups – which originally included midwives – took their case, claiming the mandate was a breach of the Bill of Rights, to the High Court on Monday.

They said the mandate – which stipulates they have to have had their first Covid-19 vaccination by November 15 – was inconsistent with their right to refuse medical treatments. They said the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Act 2021 did not explicitly authorise the placing of a limit on their right to refuse to undergo any medical treatment.

However, Justice Matthew Palmer disagreed.

READ MORE:

* Some doctors, midwives and teachers challenge having to get a Covid jab

* Aviation workers lose fight against compulsory Covid vaccination in the High Court

* Covid-19: Legal scrap over Māori vaccination data continues between Whānau Ora and MoH

* Covid-19: Government workers fail in claim that vaccine mandate breaches human rights

* Covid-19: Govt won't release Māori vaccination data despite High Court ruling



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The High Court has decided workers in particular jobs who have to the get the Covid-19 jab to continue working are not having their rights breached.

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out on Science (NZDSOS) and its related group for teachers (NZTSOS) – along with a group of midwives – were seeking a judicial review of the mandate order.

In court, their lawyers told the judge that they should not be called on to have what amounted to an invasive procedure.

They wanted more consultation on the mandate.

Lawyer Warren Pyke submitted that the mandate coerces, directly and derivatively, a person who did not want to be vaccinated, into being vaccinated.

He said those they represent felt coerced into participating in a medical or scientific experiment without their consent on the basis of the status of the vaccine.

Under the mandate, if they have not had their first vaccination by Monday, they will not be able to go to work on Tuesday.

Crown lawyer Daniel Perkins had told the court there was a practical cost to not having the vaccination, but it did not limit their right not to get it.

There was a choice, Perkins said: to work in their vocation, they had to accept the treatment, but if they did not, they then accepted they could lose their job.

NZDSOS’s members include 79 doctors, 48 dentists and 26 pharmacists while NZTSOS’s members are teachers, principals and members of boards of trustees. There were initially four midwives involved in the case.

Justice Palmer said if a limit was reasonable, prescribed by law and demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society under section 5, it was consistent with the Bill of Rights.

He dismissed their application and said mandatory vaccination fell within the scope of the Bill of Rights.

He also granted anonymisation of the midwives’ names.

“It is quite clear that the issue of vaccination against Covid-19 has become a socially divisive issue in New Zealand, arousing strongly expressed views on both sides,” he said

“Sadly, the applicants’ concerns about bullying, harassment, and vilification of themselves and their family members may have foundation.“