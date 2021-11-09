'Closure' for family of teen gunned down at party as fifth person arrested

A wanted man comes out of a house in Avonside, Christchurch, with his hands up. The man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of schoolboy Connor Whitehead at a party on Friday.

A man allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a Christchurch teenager at a party has been taken into custody after four days on the run.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was arrested after armed police swarmed an Avonside house about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

It happened about an hour after the parents of Connor Whitehead, 16, told media they were “shocked and heartbroken” by the loss of their beloved son at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday. They urged the man – the fifth person arrested in relation to Connor's death – to turn himself in.

Several people in Avonside said they saw a man walk towards armed police with his arms up.

Screenshot A man is arrested in Avonside, Christchurch, over the fatal shooting of Christchurch teen Connor Whitehead.

One neighbour said a woman with three young children came outside after and got into a car. The children did not seem distressed.

“I was completely shocked,” she said.

The woman said she was relieved her tenancy was ending soon as she did not want her young children seeing such incidents. She already made sure “everything is locked up” even when she was home.

SUPPLIED Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead was fatally shot at a party in Casebrook, Christchurch, late on Friday.

A 32-year-old concrete worker was earlier charged with Connor's murder. He remained in Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday with injuries sustained from a police dog during his arrest.

Connor’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to appeal for the 32-year-old’s accomplice to come forward.

“Connor was an innocent bystander. He should have been safe.”

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, attend a media conference on Tuesday about their son's alleged murder at a party.

The family had no connection to those involved in the “horrible” attack, he said.

“Right now we want to celebrate and remember Connor for the amazing son, brother and friend he was.”

Whitehead and Connor had planned to see the new Spider-Man movie soon, and rapper Snoop Dogg in concert in Auckland next year. Connor had aspirations of going to university to study law. He loved music and volleyball.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, at a media conference in Christchurch on Tuesday.

“We were and continue to be so proud of him,” Whitehead said.

After the man's arrest in Avonside, Whitehead said the family was “very pleased to have closure” before Connor returned home to family and friends. They thanked police for their efforts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicky Reeves said police had made “significant progress” in their investigation, but she urged anyone who knew where the wanted man was to tell police what they knew.

“Connor had his whole life ahead of him and this brutal and senseless incident has robbed that from him and his family.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A series of photos of Connor is displayed at a police press conference on Tuesday.

The firearm believed to have been used in the incident was recovered on Tuesday. The motive for the shooting was still under investigation, she said.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

It's understood police will allege he and the man arrested in Avonside on Tuesday had driven to the Casebook party together.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A 32-year-old man was led away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a Christchurch home on Sunday night.

They became involved in a fight with someone soon after arriving, and the 32-year-old allegedly got a shotgun from the car and fired two rounds.

Connor, who was an innocent bystander, was killed.

Three other people – a 46-year-old man and two women aged 43 and 36 – appeared in court on Monday, all charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Armed police outside a house in Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch, on Sunday evening.

Police allege the 46-year-old man “comforted” the man arrested in Avonside on Tuesday by allowing him to stay at his house to avoid arrest.

They allege the 43-year-old woman helped the man avoid arrest and that the 36-year-old woman helped the 32-year-old man avoid capture.

Judge Anthony Couch granted interim name suppression to all five people arrested.