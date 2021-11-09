Second man charged with murder of teen killed in shooting at Christchurch party

Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead was fatally shot at a party in Casebrook, Christchurch, late on Friday.

A man allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a Christchurch teenager at a party has been charged with murder after four days on the run.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was arrested after armed police swarmed an Avonside house about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the man had been charged with murder. He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

The arrest happened about an hour after the parents of Connor Whitehead, 16, told media they were “shocked and heartbroken” by the loss of their beloved son at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday.

Several people in Avonside said they saw a man walk towards armed police with his arms up.

One neighbour said a woman with three young children came outside after and got into a car. The children did not seem distressed.

“I was completely shocked,” she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, at a media conference in Christchurch on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old concrete worker was earlier charged with Connor's murder. He remained in Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday with injuries sustained from a police dog during his arrest.

Connor’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to appeal for the 32-year-old’s alleged accomplice to come forward.

“Connor was an innocent bystander. He should have been safe.”

The family had no connection to those involved in the “horrible” attack, he said.

“We were and continue to be so proud of him,” Whitehead said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A series of photos of Connor is displayed at a police press conference on Tuesday.

The firearm believed to have been used in the incident was recovered on Tuesday. The motive for the shooting was still under investigation, she said.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody on Sunday evening..

It's understood police will allege he and the man arrested in Avonside on Tuesday had driven to the Casebook party together.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A 32-year-old man was led away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a Christchurch home on Sunday night.

They became involved in a fight with someone soon after arriving, and the 32-year-old allegedly got a shotgun from the car and fired two rounds.

Connor, who was an innocent bystander, was killed.

Three other people – a 46-year-old man and two women aged 43 and 36 – appeared in court on Monday, all charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Armed police outside a house in Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch, on Sunday evening.

Police allege the 46-year-old man “comforted” the man arrested in Avonside on Tuesday by allowing him to stay at his house to avoid arrest.

They allege the 43-year-old woman helped the man avoid arrest and that the 36-year-old woman helped the 32-year-old man avoid capture.

Judge Anthony Couch granted interim name suppression to all five people arrested.