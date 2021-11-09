Wanted man found: Fifth person arrested after schoolboy gunned down at party

James Whitehead, father of Connor Whitehead, makes a public plea for a man wanted by police to turn himself in.

Police have found the man they were seeking in relation to the fatal shooting of a Christchurch teenager at a party.

The man was taken into custody at a house in Avonside about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

It came about an hour after the parents of Connor Whitehead, 16, told media they were “shocked and heartbroken” by the loss of their beloved son at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday. They urged the man still on the run to turn himself in.

Screenshot A man is arrested in Avonside, Christchurch, over the fatal shooting of Christchurch teen Connor Whitehead.

Tim Shaw was taking a shortcut on his way home when he saw several police cars and armed police officers outside the Avonside house. He then saw the wanted man walking out of his gate backwards towards police with his hands in the air.

The man didn't say anything to police and did not resist arrest, Shaw said. The owner of the house said they rented it out and did not know anything about the man or the arrest.

A 32-year-old concrete worker was earlier charged with Connor's murder. He remained in Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday with injuries sustained from a police dog during his arrest, and had been remanded in custody.

SUPPLIED Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead was fatally shot at a party in Casebrook, Christchurch, late on Friday.

Connor’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, spoke to media on Tuesday to appeal for the 32-year-old’s accomplice to come forward. Whitehead said the family was “shocked and heartbroken” by Connor’s death.

“Connor was an innocent bystander. He should have been safe.”

The family had no connection to those involved in the “horrible” attack, he said.

STUFF Detective Senior Sergeant Nicky Reeves speaks to media about the investigation into the murder of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead.

He had an amazing group of friends, and it was a comfort to the family that some were with him when he died, Whitehead said.

“Right now we want to celebrate and remember Connor for the amazing son, brother and friend he was.”

Whitehead and Connor had planned to see the new Spider-Man movie soon, and Snoop Dogg next year. Connor had aspirations of going to university to study law. He loved music and volleyball.

“We were and continue to be so proud of him.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, at a media conference in Christchurch on Tuesday.

“I’ve not only lost my son, Cheryl’s not only lost her son, but we’ve lost a friend.”

Whitehead urged the man still on the run to “do the right thing, hand yourself in”.

At the same press conference, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicky Reeves, who is in charge of the investigation dubbed Operation Stack, said police had made “significant progress” in their investigation.

Police believed other people may know where the wanted man was, and urged them to put themselves in the shoes of Connor’s family and tell police what they know.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A series of photos of Connor is displayed at a police press conference on Tuesday.

“Connor had his whole life ahead of him and this brutal and senseless incident has robbed that from him and his family.”

The firearm believed to have been used in the incident was recovered by police on Tuesday, she said. The motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody on Sunday evening after armed police used a chainsaw to cut into a house in Dunster St, Burnside.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A 32-year-old man was led away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a Christchurch home on Sunday night.

It's understood police will allege he and the man who remains on the run had driven to the Casebook party together.

Soon after arriving, they became involved in a fight with someone.

The 32-year-old allegedly retrieved a shotgun from the car and fired two rounds.

Connor, who was an innocent bystander, was killed.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Armed police outside a house in Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch, on Sunday evening.

The incident was witnessed by a group of partygoers who had been watching the altercation.

Three other people – a man aged 46 who was arrested after armed police searched a property in Spencerville, north of Christchurch, and two women aged 43 and 36 – appeared in court on Monday, all charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police allege the 46-year-old man, a forklift operator, “comforted” the man who remained on the run until Tuesday by allowing him to stay at his house to avoid arrest, court documents show.

CHRIS SKELTON Armed police descended on a home in Christchurch in an operation related to the fatal shooting of Connor Whitehead who was killed while attending a 15th birthday party on Friday night.

They allege the 43-year-old woman helped the wanted man to avoid arrest and that the 36-year-old woman helped the 32-year-old man avoid capture.

The trio were denied bail and scheduled to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on November 26.

Judge Anthony Couch granted interim name suppression to all the people either arrested or wanted in connection with the alleged murder.

Anyone with information should call police on 105 and quote the event number P048523046 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.