Facebook scammer used grandmother's bank account to defraud car part buyers

Thirteen victims lost a combined $20,000 in a Facebook vehicle parts scam that police say should be a warning to anyone buying goods on social media sites.

Shadrack Hogan, now 22, sold a range of vehicle parts on Facebook between September 2017 and September 2019 using fake profiles.

None of the 13 victims were known to Hogan, who had the buyers deposit money into his 62-year-old grandmother’s account. He then transferred the money to his mother Theresa MacPherson’s account and to an account used by an associate.

In one case a victim purchased a gearbox for a Toyota from Hogan who was using the Facebook profile of Wai Potiki. The buyer put $1900 into a bank account provided by Hogan who withdrew $1830.

Hogan appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 charges of deception. His mother appeared on a charge of receiving and possessing a loaded firearm she was looking after and that was stashed in a wardrobe.

Hogan turned up at court with $6000 reparation that, combined with his cannabis issues, kept him out of jail, Judge Jane Farish said.

She sentenced him to eight months’ home detention and six months of post-release conditions.

His lawyer, Matt Smit, said Hogan was employed in a forestry job and would be able to pay $100 a week to pay back the remaining amount he defrauded. Smit said Hogan had made some good changes in his life and had addressed the cannabis addiction and drug debts that drove his offending. The forestry job would require him to comply with drug testing.

In sentencing MacPherson to 200 hours’ community work, Judge Farish said it was surprising to see a woman of the accused’s calibre before the court. She had a full-time job as a digger driver, volunteered in the community as a rugby league coach, and had a positive role in the life of her young son.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The 22-year-old says he has cleaned up his life.

She had appeared to turn a blind eye to the use of her bank account and, surprisingly, had not dealt with the firearm as she ought to have.

Judge Farish took into account a $950 lump sum MacPherson paid in reparation.

Officer in charge of the case Senior Constable Pam Cox said people needed to be wary of scammers when buying and selling items on social media sites.

“Don’t get sucked in by taking a seller for their word, no matter how genuine they may sound. Instead, do some research about them first.”

Buyers needed to meet the seller in a public place and should not deposit money into another person’s account before receiving the item, she said.