Speed of 110kmh 'likely' at time of crash that killed two sisters, court hears

Levi Phillip Fiddymont in the Christchurch District Court on the first day of his trial. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing death.

An expert suggests a car was doing about 110kmh when it began braking for bends in the road where the driver lost control and two teenage sisters were killed.

Professor John Raine, a professor of mechanical engineering from Auckland, gave evidence on the second day of the trial against Levi Phillip Fiddymont, 21, in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Fiddymont has pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing the death of Tayla Alexander and her 15-year-old sister, Sunmara, who was also in the car, and causing injury to another passenger. Fiddymont admitted a charge of driving without an appropriate licence.

The crash took place on November 27, 2019 on Summit Rd, a narrow, winding road traversing Christchurch’s Port Hills.

The jury has been presented with technical evidence about the tyre-marks left on the road, estimated speeds during the complicated crash, and the possibility of brake failure.

The defence case was that the car’s brakes failed as it approached the corner, in an area where Summit Rd has a 60kmh limit, and that Fiddymont pulled on the handbrake to try to recover the situation.

Raine estimated that as the car began braking, it was travelling between 100 and 120kmh, with 110kmh as the most likely speed.

The car’s brake-systems were connected diagonally with each front wheel connected to the opposite side rear wheel. If one system had been lost, the likely speed at the start of braking would have been between 100 and 106kmh.

Tayla (left) and Sunmara Alexander died after being involved in a crash on Summit Rd in Christchurch on November 27, 2019.

The tyre marks clearly indicated that the foot brakes had been operating, said Raine. It was possible that all four brakes were operating strongly, but only two wheels were leaving skid marks.

If the car had been going at the speed Fiddymont estimated (60 to 70kmh) as he approached the turns and found the foot brakes had failed, the car would have been able to get safely around the turns using only the handbrake.

“I don’t believe the use of the handbrake alone from the start of the braking, matches the skid mark evidence,” said Raine.

“I find it very difficult to see a scenario where the vehicle speed was only 65 to 70kmh when the driver first tried to brake.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Fiddymont earlier told police he had been driving “like a grandmother” as he approached the crash corner.

He said it was “statistically unlikely” that there had been brake failure, and if it had happened he would have expected the police to see brake fluid along the road approaching the crash scene when they examined the area in daylight the next day. The fluid would not have evaporated overnight.

Raine was asked about “brake fade”. He said the vehicle had previously stopped for a few minutes at a look-out and the brakes had had a rest, and then there had been one braking before the accident.

“I would have felt that with such high performance brakes, brake fade was extremely unlikely.”

He questioned figures from a defence expert, who was still scheduled to give evidence, who had given a possible speed range as low as 73kmh at the start of the braking, in a situation where one of the diagonally-mounted braking circuits had failed.

In the crash, Tayla Alexander was thrown from the car and died at the scene after striking a steel barrier and receiving fatal head injuries. Her sister Sunmara was badly injured and burnt before she could be pulled out of the car after it burst into flames.

The trial would continue on Tuesday afternoon.