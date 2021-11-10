Second murder accused appears in court following teen's death at party

Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead was fatally shot at a party in Casebrook, Christchurch, late on Friday.

A second man charged with murder over his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Christchurch teenager at a party will keep his name secret as his case heads to the High Court.

The 43-year-old man, whose occupation is listed as “solo father” on court documents, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

He had been arrested on Tuesday after four days on the run when armed police swarmed an Avonside house about 5.15pm.

The arrest came just an hour after the parents of Connor Whitehead, 16, told media they were “shocked and heartbroken” by the loss of their beloved son at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday. They urged the man, the fifth person to be arrested in relation to Connor's death, to turn himself in.

READ MORE:

* Man cut from house with chainsaw is suspected gunman in teen's death at party

* 'A real talent': Friends of dead teen gather at school, listen to his music

* Armed police raid house during hunt for man linked to teenager's alleged murder



On Wednesday, defence counsel Donald Matthews asked for an interim order suppressing the man’s name to continue until his next appearance. The man did not apply for bail.

Judge Tony Couch said the name suppression order would need to be re-argued at the next court appearance, and remanded the man in custody to appear in the High Court on November 26.

A 32-year-old concrete worker had earlier been charged with Connor's murder. He was still in Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday with injuries sustained from a police dog during his arrest.

Connor’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to appeal for the 32-year-old’s alleged accomplice to come forward.

“Connor was an innocent bystander. He should have been safe.”

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, attend a media conference on Tuesday about their son's alleged murder at a party.

The family had no connection to those involved in the “horrible” attack, he said.

The firearm believed to have been used in the incident was recovered on Tuesday. The motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

It's understood police will allege he and the man arrested in Avonside on Tuesday had driven to the Casebook party together.

They allegedly became involved in a fight with someone soon after arriving, and the 32-year-old allegedly got a shotgun from the car and fired two rounds.

Connor, who was an innocent bystander, was killed.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, at a media conference in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Three other people – a 46-year-old man and two women aged 43 and 36 – appeared in court on Monday, all charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police allege the 46-year-old man “comforted” the man arrested in Avonside on Tuesday by allowing him to stay at his house to avoid arrest.

They allege the 43-year-old woman helped the man avoid arrest and that the 36-year-old woman helped the 32-year-old man avoid capture.

Judge Couch has granted interim name suppression to all five people arrested.