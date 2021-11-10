Second murder accused to appear in court following teen's death at party

Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead was fatally shot at a party in Casebrook, Christchurch, late on Friday.

A second man charged with murder over his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Christchurch teenager at a party is set to appear in court after four days on the run.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was arrested after armed police swarmed an Avonside house about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

The arrest happened about an hour after the parents of Connor Whitehead, 16, told media they were “shocked and heartbroken” by the loss of their beloved son at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday. They urged the man, the fifth person to be arrested in relation to Connor's death, to turn himself in.

READ MORE:

* Man cut from house with chainsaw is suspected gunman in teen's death at party

* 'A real talent': Friends of dead teen gather at school, listen to his music

* Armed police raid house during hunt for man linked to teenager's alleged murder



Several people in Avonside said they saw a man walk towards armed police with his arms up at the time of his arrest.

One neighbour said a woman with three young children came outside after and got into a car. The children did not seem distressed.

“I was completely shocked,” she said.

A 32-year-old concrete worker had earlier been charged with Connor's murder. He was still in Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday with injuries sustained from a police dog during his arrest.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, at a media conference in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Connor’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to appeal for the 32-year-old’s alleged accomplice to come forward.

“Connor was an innocent bystander. He should have been safe.”

The family had no connection to those involved in the “horrible” attack, he said.

The firearm believed to have been used in the incident was recovered on Tuesday. The motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, attend a media conference on Tuesday about their son's alleged murder at a party.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

It's understood police will allege he and the man arrested in Avonside on Tuesday had driven to the Casebook party together.

They allegedly became involved in a fight with someone soon after arriving, and the 32-year-old allegedly got a shotgun from the car and fired two rounds.

Connor, who was an innocent bystander, was killed.

Three other people – a 46-year-old man and two women aged 43 and 36 – appeared in court on Monday, all charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Armed police outside a house in Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch, on Sunday evening.

Police allege the 46-year-old man “comforted” the man arrested in Avonside on Tuesday by allowing him to stay at his house to avoid arrest.

They allege the 43-year-old woman helped the man avoid arrest and that the 36-year-old woman helped the 32-year-old man avoid capture.

Judge Anthony Couch granted interim name suppression to all five people arrested.