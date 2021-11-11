Six more people appear in court in relation to major cocaine bust

Eight people, including two dairy workers from rural Canterbury, have been arrested as part of the National Organised Crime Group and Customs operation.

Six more people are appearing in court on Thursday as part of a major police operation that uncovered an alleged drug syndicate that imported millions of dollars of cocaine from Colombia.

Eight people, including two dairy workers from rural Canterbury, have been arrested as part of the National Organised Crime Group and Customs operation, believed to be one of New Zealand’s biggest cocaine busts.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

It’s understood dozens of kilograms of cocaine had allegedly been imported into the country. One kilogram of cocaine is worth as much as $200,000 in New Zealand, compared to about $2200 in Colombia. One gram is believed to cost about $350.

Police are expected to reveal more details about the bust at a press conference in Christchurch on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Eight arrested over alleged plan to import cocaine from Mexico

* Meth, LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA seized in nationwide drug busts

* Police seize $5 million worth of drugs, arrest 10 in international drug syndicate operation



The six people face 43 charges between them.

On Thursday morning, a 29-year-old bar manager from Christchurch appeared at Christchurch District Court before Judge John Brandts-Giesen to face a charge of laundering $10,000 between March 29 and September 2 this year.

Bail was not opposed and he was bailed to reappear in court on December 1. He was granted interim name suppression for a week to inform family.

A 30-year-old Rakaia woman, who has interim name suppression, is charged with participating in an organised criminal group and one charge of attempting to import cocaine. She too was remanded on bail without plea until December 1.

A police spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday that officers had searched several properties across Canterbury. No further information was available for “operational reasons”.

Two dairy workers, a 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from rural Canterbury, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is charged with being a member of an organised criminal group involved with importing the class A drug cocaine, as well as conspiring “with persons unknown in Colombia” to import cocaine, seven charges of importing or attempting to import cocaine, and four counts of money laundering.

The alleged offending happened over much of this year, and the organised criminal group charge alleges involvement over four years.

The money laundering offences, totalling $605,000 are said to have happened in Christchurch, Rolleston, and Auckland.

The man was remanded in custody without plea to December 1 at the request of defence counsel Nick Rout, who said a bail application was “unrealistic at first appearance”.

Judge Tony Couch granted Rout’s request for interim name suppression until November 19, to allow members of the man’s family to be told of his arrest.

NZ Police/Stuff Customs discovered $14m worth of cocaine in a diamante-encrusted horse in 2016 – one of the biggest cocaine busts in New Zealand history.

The woman, Ruth Yanid Ramirez Alfonso, is charged with participating in an organised criminal group involved in importing the class A drug methamphetamine and six charges of importing or attempting to import cocaine.

The charges against her allege offending over four years from January 1, 2018.

Alfonso was granted bail when police did not oppose her release. Defence counsel Thomas Harre asked for her remand on bail to the same date as the man, December 1.

Matt Shand/Stuff Mario Habulin, a Croatian national and former Special Forces soldier, was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment for his role in New Zealand’s biggest cocaine bust in 2017.

New Zealand’s biggest seizure of cocaine happened in 2017 when 46kg of the drug, then with a street value of about $20 million, was seized in a dawn raid in Tauranga.

Four members of the international drugs syndicate – including a Serbian, a Croat and two Australians – were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 14 to 27 years.

Their plot involved submersible scooters, gym bags stuffed with cash, and the use of container ships as unwitting drug mules.

In 2016, Customs uncovered 35kg of cocaine stashed inside a 400kg diamante-encrusted horse sculpture. The largest cocaine bust In New Zealand before that was 6kg.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Drug squad police detectives display the horse head used to smuggle in cocaine in 2016.

The latest operation is the first major raid led by NOCG's South Island squad, which was established last year and is based in Christchurch.

At the time, police said the Mainland was increasingly becoming a target for organised crime.

Similar units exist in Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga.

They primarily target gangs and transnational organised crime groups.

New Zealand and Australia are lucrative markets for the South American drug cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, given the comparatively high prices cocaine and methamphetamine fetch in the two countries.