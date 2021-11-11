Gang members admit firing shots into crowds outside Napier bars

Bullets were fired outside the Thirsty Whale bar early on February 28. (File photo)

Two Mongrel Mob members have admitted their part in a shooting that occurred outside a Napier bar following a gang altercation.

Temihana Henare, 24, and Waka Tither, 27, had name suppression until entering guilty pleas to a raft of charges in Napier District Court on Thursday.

Tither is a patched member of the Aotearoa Chapter of the Mongrel Mob. Henare is a patched member of the Hawke’s Bay Chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

About 12.15am on February 28 Tither and Henare, together with an unknown male, arrived at the West Quay nightclub precinct. They were in a dark grey coloured Subaru Impreza driven by Henare.

POLICE Temihana Henare, 24, is a member of the Mongrel Mob. (File photo)

Henare parked the vehicle opposite the Thirsty Whale bar. He initially remained inside the vehicle. Tither left the vehicle and walked across the road to talk to patrons who were waiting outside the bars.

Tither initially spoke to a woman who was standing very close to where a man was working as a security officer.

The Thirsty Whale was extremely busy, with more than 200 people inside, and more waiting outside to get in. Those waiting outside were in a line less than 20 metres from where the defendants’ vehicle was parked.

Next door to the Thirsty Whale is another bar, Paddy’s, which was also busy, with more people lined up outside.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Bullet holes from teh shooting. (File photo)

Shortly after Henare and Tither arrived in their vehicle, a black van arrived carrying six men who were Black Power members.

The events that followed were recorded on CCTV cameras and body cameras worn by security staff.

The two groups began taunting each other and positioning themselves for a fight. Bottles were thrown between the groups. Fighting then ensued, involving those in each group punching and kicking each other.

Tither ran to the left rear side of his vehicle, opened the door and retrieved a .22 calibre self-loading rifle. He walked a few steps to the rear of the vehicle, placed the rifle in his shoulder and shot one of the Black Power members in the hand. The bullet broke three metacarpal bones of which only one could be repaired through surgery. The bullet fragmented, leaving pellets in his hand.

Members of the public were standing behind the victim when he was hit.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff The area in which the shooting occurred. (File photo)

As this shot was fired the bar patrons, waiting outside and inside the Thirsty Whale and Paddy’s bar, were cowering behind anything they could find or were running for safety to avoid being shot.

Tither then fired at another Black Power member. The shot missed, went directly across the road and struck a security staff member in the testicles. He later required surgery for his injuries.

Henare then took the firearm and fired a shot at Black Power member, missing him. He fired at another Black Power member and hit him in the lower back.

Further shots were fired by both men but did not hit any of them. One of the bullets could be seen on CCTV camera flying through the hair of a woman in one of the bars, missing her head by an inch.

The bullet then travelled through a television and lodged itself into the wall of the bar, where staff members were standing and working.

In total Tither fired two shots, both of which hit victims. Henare fired eight shots. One of those shots hit a man in the back. All other shots missed hitting anyone but came extremely close to hitting the woman at the bar.

Shortly after firing the final shot the defendant’s left the scene in the vehicle they had arrived in.

A scene investigation the following day revealed that one of the bullets had gone through a window into the adjoining Gin Trap bar. The bullet had travelled diagonally across the room for a further five metres before striking a wall and then dropping onto a seat.

The charges the men have admitted include unlawful assembly, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and discharging a firearm.

The men will be sentenced in February.