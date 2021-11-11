Fifty kilograms of drugs seized in one of New Zealand's biggest cocaine busts

NOCG director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams speaks to media about the 50kg of drugs seized in one of New Zealand's biggest cocaine busts.

Fifty kilograms of cocaine have been seized in New Zealand and overseas following a major 10-month police investigation into an alleged syndicate importing millions of dollars of the drug from Colombia.

Eight people, including two dairy workers from rural Canterbury, have been arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) and Customs operation.

The investigation is one of New Zealand’s biggest cocaine busts.

NEW ZEALAND POLICE/Supplied Police have seized 50kg of cocaine in what is thought to be one of New Zealand’s biggest drugs busts.

NOCG director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams and New Zealand Customs intelligence service manager Bruce Berry revealed the extent of the drugs ring in a press conference on Thursday.

Those arrested include six Colombian nationals and one Argentinian national. They were arrested following six search warrants in Canterbury, while another person was arrested following three search warrants in Auckland.

Police allege the group has been operating in New Zealand for about two years, with more than 60 charges filed relating to cocaine importation. Further arrests are expected.

They believe the alleged organised crime syndicate is one of the most significant suppliers of cocaine into New Zealand, with wastewater data suggesting the group was supplying the majority of the drug into the country.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Senior police revealed the extent of the bust at a press conference on Thursday.

Twenty-four kilograms of cocaine are understood to have been found concealed in a truck in Spain destined for New Zealand.

Other caches of the drug are believed to have been imported using a variety of methods, including being hidden among goods shipped in containers.

It will be also be alleged the group has money laundered over $600,000. Police seized about $300,000 in cash, 3 ounces of cocaine and a number of cryptocurrency wallets, one of which contained $70,000.

Williams would not name the cartels possibly linked to the operation in Colombia, saying police in the country are still conducting inquiries.

He said the investigation was unique as it had linked the importation of cocaine from South America and Spain into New Zealand, as well as money laundering offences in the United States of America.

NEW ZEALAND POLICE/Supplied Twenty-four kilograms of cocaine were allegedly found concealed in a truck in Spain destined for New Zealand.

The joint investigation involved nearly 70 New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service staff from several workgroups including the South Island Customs Investigation Team, the National Organised Crime Group, the Asset Recovery Unit and the High-Tech Crime Group, supported by police and Customs international liaison networks.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Colombian police, Spanish customs service and the Cook Island customs service were also involved.

Five of the Christchurch-based Colombian nationals were working as contractors on farms in Canterbury.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff NOCG director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, left, and New Zealand Customs intelligence service manager Bruce Berry revealed the extent of the operation during a press conference on Thursday.

Police said there was nothing to suggest the farm owners and managers had any knowledge of this operation and thanked them for their cooperation with police.

Williams said transnational organised crime groups were specifically targeting New Zealand.

“Because we pay some of the highest wholesale and retail prices for drugs in the world, generating huge profits for them.

“To maximise these profits, these groups are inserting their own people into New Zealand who set up importing pathways, distribute to local gangs, and move the money out of New Zealand as quickly as they can.”

These groups are referred to as Transnational Organised Crime Group Cells (TNOC cells).

Since 2017 NCOG, along with NZ Customs Service and overseas police agencies have identified, disrupted and dismantled 23 of these TNOC cells.

NEW ZEALAND POLICE/Supplied Thousands of dollars in cash was seized as part of the operation.

“In total this has seen around 80 people facing serious drug dealing and money laundering offences. Of this 80, just under 40 are overseas nationals from 19 countries, a number of whom received long prison sentences.

“These groups are intent on pumping as much illicit drugs as they can into our communities causing considerable social harm, crime and victimisation.”

Williams said the groups were not taking into account that New Zealand was a small country population wise, with “very effective tools and cross-agency capability”.

“Through ongoing enduring relationships with our international partners, we have a very good understanding of international networks and the methodologies being used to import illicit products in and move cash out.

“Simply put it doesn’t take us long to identify these TNOC cells and rout them out.”

His message to those groups was “don’t bother coming”.

“We will identify your people, we will break your networks, we will seize what assets you have, whether here or overseas, and when caught your people can expect to spend considerable time in our jails.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Drugs were hidden inside various items, and the operation uncovered large quantities of cash.

“Operation Mist reiterates the importance of our transnational partnerships with law enforcement agencies across the globe in our common ongoing efforts to dismantle organised crime groups and the enormous harm they cause in our communities.”

Berry said Customs and police “constantly looking to disrupt how these groups operate”.

“As they continue to adapt and grow, we will continue targeting these groups and the individuals that align themselves with them.

“New Zealand is one part of the illicit supply chain and it is through expanding our own law enforcement networks that we can have a lasting disruptive effect on organised crime.”