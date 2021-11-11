Christchurch court hearing explores extent of Penrich Capital's losses

Kelly Tonkin admitted serious fraud charges after the collapse of his company Penrich Capital.

The extent of the losses involved in Penrich Capital’s collapse has been explored at a court hearing ahead of the sentencing of the company’s owner on serious fraud charges.

The Christchurch District Court also heard evidence of the number of investors in the fund which Kelly Tonkin, 52, started in 2004.

The decisions by Judge Tony Couch will be placed before the sentencing session on December 21 for Tonkin, who has admitted four charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of false accounting, making false statements, and forgery.

Thursday’s hearing was significant because the SFO says the losses were about $100 million, while Tonkin says the true investor losses were only the fees that Penrith charged, amounting to $2m to $3m.

Tonkin was represented by defence counsel Elizabeth Bulger at the disputed facts hearing.

Penrich failed in March 2021, and liquidators were appointed to associated companies in London, the Cayman Islands and Christchurch. The SFO began an investigation the following month.

According to Penrich Capital’s former website, the company was a “global financial institution” investing primarily in fixed income and foreign exchange.

martin van beynen/Stuff According to its website, Penrich Global was a hedge fund, operating “in the major developed markets investing primarily in fixed income and foreign exchange”.

A Cayman Islands official gave evidence on Thursday by video-link that there had been significant losses incurred on the investments of the fund. He said that for more than seven years, Tonkin had deliberately misrepresented the fund’s net asset value.

As an example, he said that on August 31, 2019, the net asset value was US$1.77m while the net asset value being told to investors was US$82m.

Bulger questioned what losses the SFO was including in its calculation, and said a report from another assessor showed that the net asset value was not in the negative. Tonkin would say that the only way to reach the negative asset value assessment was to “completely discount the fund’s holding of corporate debt”, she said.