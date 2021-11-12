Gangs abandon 'mutually agreed rules' around conflicts involving firearms and whānau

Mutually agreed rules between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power around gang conflicts in Hawke’s Bay have been abandoned, police say.

A summary of facts presented to court following the guilty pleas of two Mongrel Mob members in Napier District Court on Thursday revealed the gangs’ shift from previously held “rules”.

“The use of firearms has become prevalent and the previous mutually agreed rules around conflict between gangs (no open conflict amongst other members of the community and the targetting of family homes) are no longer being adhered to,” the summary stated.

The men in court on Thursday; Waka Tither, 27, and Temihana Henare, 24, admitted firing ten shots in a crowded area in Napier in the early hours of February 28. They had been aiming at rival Black Power gang members.

Two of the shots hit two Black Power members. The rest of the barrage went towards crowds waiting outside bars on the popular West Quay area.

A security officer at one of the bars suffered a shot to his genitalia. One bullet went through a woman’s hair, missing her head by a few centimetres, and others were lodged in walls. Police said it was very fortunate no-one else was shot.

The summary said the incident was the 13th gang-related shooting to have occurred in Hawke’s Bay since July 1, 2020.

A survey of 597 people in Napier, undertaken before the shooting in February, revealed that 44 per cent of locals felt the city was not a safe place to live, with gangs being their biggest concern.

There were 852 Mongrel Mob members and 310 Black Power members in the Eastern Police District as at late in 2020, and the shooting incidents commonly involved shots being fired at the homes and vehicles of gang members, the summary said.

“These incidents all appear to have been deliberate or retaliatory, with each gang targetting the other, and family members have been at home when the shootings took place,” it said.

“Tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power flare up intermittently in Hawke’s Bay... Recently the discharging of firearms has become commonplace,” the summary said.

Tither and Henare and in custody and will be sentenced in February.