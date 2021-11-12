Police raids net $8 million drug haul after raids in Northland and Rotorua

Police and customs have arrested 12 people after a series of raids across Northland and Rotorua.

More than $8 million of drugs has been seized by police and customs officers in a series of raids on a dealing and smuggling operation across Northland and Rotorua.

Police were tipped off to the operation by NZ Customs who intercepted drugs smuggled in packages, including books and framed art, over a 15-month period.

Raids were carried out across Northland including Morningside, Rāwhiti, Ruakākā and Whananaki, as well as Rotorua.

Twelve people have been arrested, so far, as the six-month operation culminated in 11 search warrants carried out by the Northland District Police Organised Crime Unit.

READ MORE:

* Group with suspected Mongrel Mob links arrested in Hawke's Bay meth bust

* Eight arrested over alleged plan to import cocaine from Mexico



Officers seized more about 17kg of methamphetamine, 5.44kg of MDMA and a 1kg of pseudoephedrine, with a combined street value of about $8 million.

Key leaders of the syndicate were in the Headhunters Motorcycle Gang and Mongrel Mob organised criminal group, Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said.

Supplied Officers seized more about 17kg of methamphetamine, 5.44kg of MDMA and a 1kg of pseudoephedrine.

She said the arrests had stopped about $25 million worth of social harm across Northland by taking the drugs off the street.

She said methamphetamine use was a major driver of crime across Northland, as drug users were known to commit high volume crimes in a bid to fund their drug habits.

More so, Doell said criminal groups made money by exploiting the communities they inhabited.

STUFF NOCG director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams speaks to media about the 50kg of drugs seized in one of New Zealand's biggest cocaine busts.

“They have little regard for the devastation or harm caused to vulnerable people in our community who are addicted to drugs,” she said.

“Having a relative, friend, or neighbour who is addicted to methamphetamine doesn't just affect them, it affects everyone around them, and the impact is significant.”

Eleven men aged between 27 and 56, as well as a 25-year-old woman have been arrested so far.

They face serious drugs charges relating to the importation, manufacturing, and supply of methamphetamine.

Police encourage anyone with information about suspected drug dealing in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.