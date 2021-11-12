Southland fishing company and boat skipper fined

A Southland fishing company has been fined $18,000 and their boat skipper $6,750 for set netting in marine protected areas, along with removing fins from sharks and discarding the bodies at sea.

The fishing vessel Jacob, valued at $221,000, was also seized, along with six set nets.

The estimated value of their sold catch was nearly $50,000.

Following guilty pleas, Jacob Fishing Limited and their fishing vessel skipper Phillip James Turner (46) were sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on five charges filed by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

MPI regional fisheries compliance manager Garreth Jay said the penalties should send a strong message to all commercial fishers – they need to know exactly where they are setting their fishing gear.

"Set netting in marine protected areas, or within the four nautical mile marine mammal protection zones is prohibited. Most commercial fishers follow the rules closely.”

The offending occurred through the months of October, November, and December in 2019. It was detected through analysis of electronic reporting, along with the work of fishery officers who boarded the vessel and reviewed the vessel’s electronic data.

In October, there were instances of set netting at Howells Point, Riverton and Pahia within the prohibited four nautical mile zone.

MPI also received information from the public that in June 2020, that the crew removed the fins of at least 10 school sharks in Dusky Sound and discarded the bodies in the Sound, after pulling in set nets from the outer coast of Fiordland.

"It’s illegal to remove the fins from a shark and discard the body at sea. If MPI becomes aware of this type of behaviour we will investigate and may place the matter before the courts," Jay said.