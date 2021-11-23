Man drunk on whisky kills his dad by shoving him into a glass door

Bahadur Singh, 43, had been drinking whisky throughout the day when he initiated a violent argument that ended when he pushed his father though a glass window on a door, fatally injuring the older man.

A Waikato man drunk on whisky who killed his own father by pushing him through the glass pane of a door during a violent confrontation has admitted a single charge of manslaughter.

Bahadur Singh, 43, appeared in the High Court in Hamilton on Tuesday morning where he pleaded guilty to a single charge of manslaughter relating to events of Tuesday, March 16 this year.

As the summary of facts in the case reveals, Singh was the oldest of three sons in a family that owned and operated a large scale dairy farm in Valintine Rd in Gordonton, near Morrinsville.

Unlike his siblings, Bahadur Singh’s relationship with his family in recent years had become fractured, partially as a result of his intake of alcohol and drugs.

On the evening the incident happened, he arrived home in a state of heavy intoxication, having consumed “a significant amount” of whisky throughout the day.

Sometime after 7pm his younger brother Bilkar Singh arrived with a friend to drop off some food to their parents, Gurnam Singh, 69, and Balbir Singh, 67.

On hearing his brother’s arrival, Bahadur Singh emerged from a room in the house and immediately became aggressive to his brother, yelling and shouting while holding a stock stick, which he began banging on a kitchen server.

Gurnam Singh ordered his unruly son to leave the house. Bahadur refused and continued to attack his brother.

Hoping to de-escalate the situation, Bilkar headed to the rear of the house, followed by Bahadur who kept up his abuse.

“You guys better watch out, I’m going to kill you all,” he shouted, before challenging Bilkar to a fight on the back deck.

Bilkar refused the invitation and was walking away when Bahadur suddenly punched him in the back, causing him to fall off the deck and onto the paving below.

Seeing the situation was becoming violent, their father rang the police.

Bilkar also asked his friend to call the police, and also seek help from his other brother, Jagdeep Singh, who lived nearby.

Bilkar managed to wrestle his older brother to the ground and restrain him and, on the return of his friend several minutes later, used a length of rope to tie the drunk man’s hands behind his back. Jagdeep arrived soon after.

Bahadur kept up his abuse and threats against his brothers and father. He threatened to set the Mongrel Mob onto them, and told them he would kill them all, and then the farm and house would be his.

Jagdeep decided the matter was under control and left. However, Bahadur soon managed to break free of his restraints.

Fearing his older brother would continue to assault him, and hoping his absence would result in Bahadur calming down, Bilkar also left the property with his friend and headed home.

But Bahadur did not calm down. He turned his rage on his father, who by this time had returned inside the house.

Police examine the property in Gordonton following the deadly tussle between father and son.

As Bahadur tried to get in the back door, his father attempted to keep him out by holding the door closed from inside as the younger man pulled at it – and a tug of war of sorts ensued.

Despite Gurnam Singh’s best efforts, Bahadur managed to get in, and confronted him in the doorway. They grabbed each other’s shirts – “the two telling each other to let go with neither relinquishing their hold”.

Bahadur then pushed his father, resulting in the older man’s lower back and buttock area smashing through a lower glass pane of the door.

Gurnam suffered a large, deep wound to his upper right buttock, severing a main artery in the process. He also suffered a laceration to his left forearm.

Bleeding heavily from his wounds, the father managed to extract himself from the door frame, and dragged himself across the deck area. He got no further, collapsing due to his extensive blood loss.

The police arrived soon after and found Gurnam Singh lying unconscious on the deck. He then went into cardiac arrest.

As police and ambulance staff desperately tried to save his father’s life, Bahadur Singh casually entered the house and proceeded to have a shower.

As the older man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, Bahadur was found inside the house, wearing only a towel where he was arrested.

Gurnam Singh died in Waikato Hospital about 7am the next morning.

While Bahadur had admitted to the officers who arrested him that he had pushed his father as he entered the house, he later denied this and alleged the older man had assaulted him and they had both fallen over, during which time the glass pane in the door had somehow been smashed.

Singh was convicted by Justice Graham Lang and remanded in custody for sentencing on December 17.

Singh was also issued a first strike warning under the soon-to-be-repealled “three strikes” legislation.