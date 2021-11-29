Fraud case opens lid on turbulent rift at Marlborough Aero Club

The Marlborough Aero Club office manager, Raylene Isabel Wadsworth, has been convicted of defrauding the club over flying lessons

An office manager at the centre of a dispute that divided the Marlborough Aero Club has been convicted of fraud offences.

Since the early days of aviation, the club, one of the country's oldest, has given enthusiasts an airfield for flying lessons, and space for events and fellowship. There are currently about 350 members.

Stuff Marlborough Aero Club’s hangar number 1, pictured in 1929, the same year it became the first aero club in New Zealand to fly its own aircraft, a Gipsy Moth loaned by the Government. The club was formally constituted in 1928.

But a decision from Judge David Ruth, released this month following a judge-alone trial at the Blenheim District Court in September, has laid bare divisions that fractured the club.

The judge convicted the club's office manager Raylene Isabel Wadsworth, 51, of defrauding the club.

Police charged her with 14 counts of obtaining by deception, as she had had failed to pay for 14 flying lessons between December 2017 and February 2019, and used the club’s computer system to invoice herself $0 instead of the instructor’s hourly rate.

The unusual invoices were noticed when Wadsworth went on leave after an argument with the club’s president, Paul Hally, the judgment said.

Stuff Marlborough Aero Club office manager Raylene Wadsworth, pictured at work in 2016.

Wadsworth pleaded not guilty to the charges and gave evidence about the argument at the trial.

Wadsworth told the court she enjoyed her job, which involved greeting people and promoting the club, and she put in a lot of voluntary hours and organised many events.

But when Hally became president in 2019, things changed, she said.

Stuff The fifth annual Healthy Bastards Bush Pilot Champs at the Marlborough Aero Club in 2017.

She was particularly upset after a Wings event in October 2019, a dinner celebrating members’ achievements. Hally had given a speech to the 80-odd attendees thanking various people but had not mentioned Wadsworth, which led to “later discussions”.

A few days later Hally emailed Wadsworth asking for a meeting about the discussions, the court decision said.

Wadsworth said the meeting was “distressing”. They had discussed her claims of overworking, inadequate pay, voluntary work and her attitude, and that she had been taking flights during work hours.

Hally then wrote to her, saying he was disappointed in her attitude to the meeting and for the good of the club, she needed to move forward. He also referred to a discrepancy in the club’s accounts.

Hally told Wadsworth to stop working overtime and organising events, and to take proper lunch breaks.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Raylene Wadsworth waves to the crowd at the Omaka Classic Fighters Airshow in 2019.

Members said they were aware of some “friction” between Wadsworth and Hally, though they did not know all the details, but there was “antagonism” between people as a result .

“There were two camps in the club – one was pro Ms Wadsworth, one was anti,” Judge Ruth said.

In January 2020, Wadsworth filed a personal grievance with the Employment Relations Authority.

Wadsworth told the court Hally had made it clear at the dinner she was not regarded as part of “the team”. After that her relationships with the committee deteriorated.

The club’s accountant, preparing the accounts for audit, found some “irregularities” in the accounting documents, at the end of 2019. It seemed someone had altered some documents several times, and some invoices were for $0 which was “not normal”. He locked the file to prevent further tampering.

Wadsworth told the court she had argued with committee member Marty Nicoll in February 2020, who she described as a bully. That, combined with a letter about her performance, caused her to go on stress leave for two weeks. She returned for a short period before the alert level 4 lockdown started in March.

The accountant then found Wadsworth’s name on one document was changed to Sophie Smith, before changing back to Wadsworth's name a few days later. The invoice amount remained at $0.

When asked about this in court, Wadsworth said she had changed her name because of the difficult time she was having that month, and wanted to stop Nicoll from giving her grief. She later realised it was a stupid thing to do and changed it back, she said. She also explained this to the accountancy firm.

There was also a “miscellaneous” invoice created by Wadsworth for $1500 which she then paid, which also raised suspicions. The police were informed.

Wadsworth was dismissed in June 2020 and police laid charges.

At trial, Wadsworth said she always intended to pay for the lessons eventually. She had 39 other lessons that she paid for immediately.

She was having personal problems at home and could not afford to pay for those lessons, she said.

Stuff Raylene Wadsworth, right, pictured preparing for the Healthy Bastards Bush Pilots event in January 2020.

Wadsworth said she wanted to avoid asking the committee to delay payment due to the “bullying atmosphere”.

She said if she had gone back and changed the $0 invoices to their proper amount, it would have upset the previous GST returns. So instead she made the “miscellaneous” $1500 payment, using money borrowed from her mother.

Judge Ruth said he did not believe Wadsworth intended to pay for the 14 lessons.

Her role as office manager required her to ensure the accounts were accurate, yet she deliberately hid the debts owed, he said.

“She avoided paying her obligations for a period of time, in some cases over years. And so in that sense, she evaded payment and enhanced, in that sense, her own financial position, and the corresponding loss then occurs to the aero club,” he said.

Supplied The Marlborough Aero Club near Blenheim has its own airfield.

He accepted Wadsworth was having personal difficulties, but said she chose to take the lessons knowing she could not afford them.

“She knew full well she was evading a responsibility. She says she would never rip off the people in this club. She has done precisely that, by not paying when she should have paid.”

Judge Ruth convicted her and ordered her to come up if called upon in the next six months.

“That simply means that if there are no further problems within six months, you will hear no more about this. But if were to be employed elsewhere and try this on again, then we will come back and look at this one as well.”

She was also ordered to pay an outstanding amount of $595 to the club.

Wadsworth told Stuff she acknowledged the court’s findings and would learn from it.

“There are two sides to every story.

“I do not wish to comment further other than to say I am incredibly proud of what I was able to achieve for the aero club, and I’m disappointed with the way my time there ended.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Marlborough Aero Club president Paul Hally, right, having landed at Trentham Racecourse after flying the Fox Moth across the Cook Strait in August 2020 for a centenary recreation of Captain Euan Dickson’s landmark flight.

Hally advised members of Wadsworth’s convictions in a letter last month, saying he knew the committee’s inability to explain last year had caused division, “with many opinions being voiced without the true facts known”.

Hally declined to comment further when approached by Stuff, but said on behalf of the committee he was pleased the matter has come to a conclusion and hoped the club could now move on.