Police issue public appeal for sightings of wanted Marlborough man Edward Ewart

Marlborough police are seeking the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Edward Ewart, also known as Ted or Teddy.

In a media release on Wednesday, Marlborough police said the court had issued a warrant for Ewart’s arrest and police also wanted to speak to him about several other matters.

He was likely staying with people in the Blenheim area, who appeared to be supporting his activities, the release said.

“Police are aware that Ewart, with the help of his friends and associates, is actively evading detection.”

Ewart, who has a distinctive tattoo on his forehead, is described as being about 175 centimetres tall and of medium build.

“Police are reminding people at this time to make sure they keep cars and doors to their houses locked, and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour.”

Anyone with information about Ewart, or who thinks they know his whereabouts, should call 111 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211110/7284.