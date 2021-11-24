Paihia homicide: Victim had turned life around before his death, court hears

Bram Willems, 22, died in a stabbing in a car park between Opua and Paihia.

The man who died in a stabbing near Northland’s Paihia had turned his life around in the year before his death, a court has heard.

The victim, 22-year-old Bram Willems​, died on January 7 after an altercation in a car park located between Opua and Paihia.

A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time of the incident, is on trial in the High Court in Whangārei for Willems’ murder, a charge which he denies.

Denise Piper/Stuff The stabbing occurred in a car park outside a block of apartments, a liquor store and the Roadrunner Tavern, near Paihia.

On Wednesday morning, the jury of eight women and four men heard from Willems’ mother, Christy Lacroix​, who gave evidence through audio-visual link from Belgium, where she was on a work trip.

READ MORE:

* Paihia homicide: Victim stabbed 13 times by 14-year-old, court hears

* Fourteen-year-old charged with murder pleads not guilty to Paihia stabbing

* Paihia homicide: Victim of fatal stabbing named as Bram Willems



Willems had ADHD and a slight form of autism, and struggled to fit in when he moved with his family from Belgium to Kerikeri at the age of about 10, Lacroix explained.

He did not speak English and later struggled with bullying at Kerikeri High School, she said.

Denise Piper/Stuff The trial is expected to run at the High Court in Whangārei for three weeks. (File photo)

But Willems, who was 1.93m tall and very fit, excelled at sport, including being picked by a talent scout to play basketball in the US at the age of 16, Lacroix said.

On returning to New Zealand, he completed a dive instructors’ certificate.

But Willems ran into trouble when he started to smoke cannabis, she said.

“He started to use the​ weed, as many of our young kids do, but because Bram wasn’t the person to ... it’s either black or white with him ... It wasn’t a good thing; he had trouble [when he was] using the weed.”

NEW ZEALAND POLICE/Supplied On the day he died, Bram Willems just wanted to drive his new car, his mother told the court.

The trouble included dropping out of a tourism course to go to Wellington with friends – who were using him because he was easily influenced, Lacroix said.

Willems’ parents had to pick him up from Taupō after the Wellington trip went sour, and after that he decided to cut ties with his friends and stop smoking cannabis, she said.

He got a beekeeping job, which he had to pass a cannabis test for, and saved the money to buy a new car on the day before he died, Lacroix said.

On the day he died, Willems said he wanted to go out driving in his new car.

Denise Piper/Stuff Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield says the teenager was acting in self-defence.

But by the evening, Lacroix was worried about him, and could see from his internet banking that he had been spending money at liquor stores.

She called and texted him, urging him to come home and not waste his savings. Willems answered one phone call but was “very quiet”, then did not respond to texts or calls, Lacroix said.

When cross-examined by defence lawyer Ron Mansfield, QC, Lacroix said she did not know Willems had planned to meet the then 14-year-old on the day he died.

“He said he wanted to drive. Initially, he asked me to go with him, I said I wasn’t able to because I had to work ... I didn’t know he was meeting a 14-year-old boy,” she said.

Lacroix also said she was “100 per cent sure” Willems was not using cannabis in the eight to nine months before his death, and did not know if he had supplied alcohol and cannabis to the teenager the week prior.

But Lacroix did know Willems had bought a knife and taken it with him that day.

“He purchased a knife for beekeeping; they handle the boxes ... It was to do his job; yes, we were aware,” she said.

The teenager denies the murder charge, saying he was acting in self-defence for himself and his cousins when Willems was stabbed.