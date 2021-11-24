Application made to take 'no jab, no job' case straight to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is to consider an application to hear the no jab no job case.

The small group of doctors and teachers who want to challenge the Government’s mandate that they will need the Covid-19 jab to keep their jobs are looking to have it heard in the Supreme Court.

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) and its related group for teachers (NZTSOS) along with four midwives, have lost their case in the High Court earlier this month.

The usual step would be to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal but on Wednesday the Supreme Court confirmed it had received a leave application.

The group had said the mandate – which stipulates they had to have had their first Covid-19 vaccination by November 15 – was invalid if interpreted consistently with their right to refuse medical treatments.

Justice Matthew Palmer​​ disagreed and declined the challenge in the High Court to the mandate on those grounds.

The judge also refused to stop the mandate being enforced pending a further court hearing in December on a second issue.

Appeals to the Supreme Court can be heard only with the leave of the court on the grounds it is necessary in the interests of justice for the court to hear and determine the proposed appeal.

It is granted only in what the court considers are exceptional circumstances.