Man in critical condition after 'altercation involving multiple people'

A man is in a critical condition after armed police responded to a “disorder” in West Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim sustained multiple injuries in an “altercation” on Virgo Place in the suburb of Glen Eden, police said.

Police and St John Ambulance arrived at the scene just after 2pm, and a cordon was put in place.

Shortly afterwards a man arrived at Waitakere Hospital with “multiple injuries”, police said.

He has since been transferred to Auckland Hospital and is in a critical condition.

Initial enquiries found he received the injuries during an altercation involving multiple people, a police spokesperson said.

Police have found a number of people who are believed to be linked to the incident, authorities said.

They were assisting with officers inquiries and are thought to be known to the victim.

Police said investigations were still in their early stages and couldn’t provide any more details.