Man taken to hospital after assault by three masked burglars

Police were called to reports of three men breaking in and assaulting another man at an address in Bluff. (File photo)

Invercargill police are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary in Bluff on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to an address on Barrow St about 7.50pm after receiving reports of three masked men breaking into the property and assaulting a man who was the only occupant.

Nothing was reportedly taken from the property, a police spokeswoman said.

However, the victim was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said a black SUV and silver sedan were seen in the area at the time.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen people or vehicles involved in this incident to get in touch,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information that may help with the inquiries are encouraged to visit the Invercargill police station, or call 105 and quote the file number 211127/2308.