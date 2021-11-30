Woman who refused breath test continued driving after losing tyre

Donna Louise Lambert, 49, lost her front left tyre after crashing into a fence

A woman who crashed into a fence and continued to drive without a tyre later refused a breath test, a court has heard.

Donna Louise Lambert, 49, pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving, refusing officers’ request for a blood specimen, refusing to accompany a police officer and a charge of driving with excess blood alcohol third or subsequent when she appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A police summary of facts said on October 13, just before 8pm, Lambert went over a kerb when she was reversing her car, and struck a fence at Alpine Lodge where she had been staying.

She drove on Battys Rd at speed, and continued even after her left front tyre came off.

A member of the public who had seen her leave the lodge had been following her as they were concerned about her manner of driving.

Lambert eventually came to a stop on Scott St, where police were waiting.

She was spoken to by police, and the summary said she immediately became abusive. She was asked to undergo a breath test, but refused and continued to yell at police, the summary said.

At the Blenheim Police Station, she continued to refuse a breath test.

The incident came three months after Lambert was caught by police drink-driving.

On July 21, she was driving south on Redwood St when she was stopped by a police patrol car, a summary said.

She admitted she had been drinking. A subsequent blood alcohol test came back 136 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Judge Jo Rielly told Lambert her offending was serious, and she could be looking at a term of imprisonment.

“Your conduct is really concerning,” Judge Rielly said.

Lambert was remanded on bail. She will be sentenced on January 24 next year.