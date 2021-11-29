Lawyer says man’s leg was broken by police dog during arrest

Police speak to residents on Weedons Ross Rd in Rolleston on Friday as they searched for a man wanted after allegedly fleeing from officers.

A lawyer says a man injured while he was arrested using a police dog at Rolleston after allegedly stealing a car and dodging officers as he drove 130km through Canterbury may spend weeks in hospital with a “severely broken leg”.

Jamie Robin Laing, 29, of Hampden in North Otago, has now had his case called twice in the Christchurch District Court without being able to make an appearance.

Defence counsel Dave Ironmonger told Judge Gerard Lynch that he had visited Laing in hospital to get instructions, and he consented to a remand in custody at the hospital, without pleas being entered.

“He’s not going anywhere in a hurry,” Ironmonger explained.

READ MORE:

* Bystanders help foil attempted robbery of person at ATM

* Mistrial declared as rape complainant leaves the building

* Man jailed for 15 months for vicious street assault of young boy



Judge Lynch reviewed the charges that have been laid by the police since the incident on Friday that allegedly began at Washdyke near Timaru, and ended in the Rolleston area.

Laing faces two charges of dangerous driving, dishonestly taking a vehicle, assaulting a woman, and assaulting a person with a knife.

Police allege Laing was speeding north across the Rakaia bridge when he drove over road spikes, lost control and crashed into another vehicle.

They say he then took over another car – pulling the driver out – and drove north, passing two large trucks by driving on the grass verge.

He collided with a signpost, and then a concrete berm, before walking to a petrol station on Weedons Road.

Police allege he demanded another car at the station but the victim refused to hand it over. He pulled out a knife before fleeing on foot, police say.

Judge Lynch asked Ironmonger if Laing had been injured in one of the crashes, but was told his broken leg was caused by a police dog.

No bail hearing has yet been held – the remand in custody was by agreement – but Judge Lynch said Laing would be able to make application when he appears in court on December 15 by video link.